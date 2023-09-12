NM Governor's Gun Ban to Stop Violent Crime Failed Almost Immediately

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has defended her blatant unconstitutional 30-day ban on the lawful concealed and open carry of firearms because it is a step she must take to bring down gun crime, but less than 24 hours of when she signed the order, a fatal shooting took place.

KOAT reports Albuquerque Police responded to a shooting in the southwest part of the city on Saturday morning:

When officers arrived, one person was found to be shot and was taken to a hospital. That person later died. Police officials say officers at the scene learned someone who may have been involved in the shooting was seen entering an apartment. Officers determined there wasn't enough information to issue an arrest warrant for that person, so homicide detectives continue to conduct their investigation.

Lujan Grisham has face mounting criticisms and legal challenges since issuing the executive order, not only from Republicans and gun owners, but also staunch anti-gun Democrats.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said he supports gun control laws but Lujan Grisham's order went too far because no "state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution."

Lujan Grisham shot back at him by asserting she does have authority over what to do with concealed and open carry of firearms.

Hey Ted, conceal and open carry are state laws that I have jurisdiction over. If you’re really interested in helping curb gun violence, I’d welcome you to join our next police academy class. https://t.co/Odf9fNbO2W https://t.co/17ca1dYpLc — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 10, 2023



