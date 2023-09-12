Why Did Biden Have a Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired? Comer Wants Blinken to Explain
Info on New Bombshell Testimony Involving the CIA and COVID Was Just Released
Biden Blasted for $6 Billion Handout to Iran's Terrorist Regime
BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced
Dem Adviser's Warning to Democrats About Biden Is Nothing New
Of Course, An MSNBC Commentator Tweeted This on the Anniversary of the 9/11...
'I Have a Fact For You': NM Sheriff Goes Scorched Earth on Gov's...
A Public Labor Fight in Pittsburgh Lays Bare the Deep Fissures Within the...
My Message to Joe Biden
'Very Disappointing': Major Company Makes Final Decision About Temporarily Shuttered Portl...
'Insulting': CA Dem Blasts Newsom Over His Feinstein Appointment Plan
Tucker Carlson Pinpoints What Gretchen Whitmer, Greg Abbott Have in Common
GOP Senators Call for Extensive Reform at the CDC Over ‘Unprecedented Abuses of...
Fact-Check: Was Biden Really Standing at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11?
Tipsheet

NM Governor's Gun Ban to Stop Violent Crime Failed Almost Immediately

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 12, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has defended her blatant unconstitutional 30-day ban on the lawful concealed and open carry of firearms because it is a step she must take to bring down gun crime, but less than 24 hours of when she signed the order, a fatal shooting took place.

KOAT reports Albuquerque Police responded to a shooting in the southwest part of the city on Saturday morning:

When officers arrived, one person was found to be shot and was taken to a hospital. That person later died. Police officials say officers at the scene learned someone who may have been involved in the shooting was seen entering an apartment. Officers determined there wasn't enough information to issue an arrest warrant for that person, so homicide detectives continue to conduct their investigation.

Lujan Grisham has face mounting criticisms and legal challenges since issuing the executive order, not only from Republicans and gun owners, but also staunch anti-gun Democrats.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said he supports gun control laws but Lujan Grisham's order went too far because no "state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution."

Recommended

BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced Spencer Brown

Lujan Grisham shot back at him by asserting she does have authority over what to do with concealed and open carry of firearms.


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced Spencer Brown
Info on New Bombshell Testimony Involving the CIA and COVID Was Just Released Katie Pavlich
Senator John Kennedy Reads Excerpts From 'Banned Books' to LGBTQ+ Activists Townhall Staff
Fact-Check: Was Biden Really Standing at Ground Zero the Day After 9/11? Guy Benson
Incredible: Chicago Teachers Union Boss Accidentally Champions School Choice Guy Benson
Why Did Biden Have a Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired? Comer Wants Blinken to Explain Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Official Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden Announced Spencer Brown