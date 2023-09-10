Anti-Police MN Democrat Gets Brutal Reaction From Minneapolis Law Enforcement

The saga of the alleged carjacking of Second Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party Shivanthi Sathanandan continued after Townhall was informed by a source within Minneapolis law enforcement that officers are being encouraged to patrol her neighborhood when not responding to calls.

Sathanandan was among the many voices during the BLM riots in 2020 to call for not just defunding the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) but calling for it to be completely dismantled after the death of George Floyd.

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Say it with me. DISMANTLE 👏🏿 The 👏🏿 Minneapolis 👏🏿 Police 👏🏿 Department 👏🏿 As allies, what can we do right now? LISTEN and LEARN from our Black siblings. And then AMPLIFY this message right now, in this moment," Sathanandan wrote in 2020.

“Now she wants extra police presence? She can eat the largest bag of d*cks,” the source said, noting many of the officers feel disgusted with Sathanandan's previous statements about MPD.

Sathanandan also praised when schools and colleges cut their ties with MPD, who often provided support to patrol their campuses.

In a copy of the police report sent to Townhall, the report says there were two victims and two eyewitnesses. Sathanandan was labeled as victim one who had "possible internal injury, other major injury."

"Officers responded to a Robbery of a Person. Officers arrived, gathered evidence, and aired out the suspect info. The victim's vehicle was later abandoned by the Suspects and recovered. Car 21 arrived to process the scenes and BWC was activated," the report goes on to say.

Townhall has also requested the body camera footage from the incident.

Alpha News reporter Liz Collin said multiple sources told her Sathanandan was unhappy police responding in 5 minutes to the scene. "She complained to [Mayor Jacob Fry] that it took too long."