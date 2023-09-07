Military Command Was Going to Screen 'Sound of Freedom.' Then the Military Times Got Involved.

U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Florida was going to host two screenings of summer blockbuster "Sound of Freedom" in August and October but canceled the events after the Military Times inquired about it.

The framing of the story from the Military Times is similar to the rest of the mainstream media, by attempting to tie the movie to Q Anon conspiracy theories despite the fact the movie is based on a real story and sex trafficking of children is very much a real problem. It is also despite the movie itself does not promote Q Anon:

By playing the movie on a federal base, some critics have questioned whether SOUTHCOM’s leadership is following a policy that requires troops to remain apolitical at work – as QAnon followers have spread false rumors about and bashed President Joe Biden’s administration – and to maintain a separation of church and state, considering the film’s heavy Christian narrative...According to the Associated Press, [Jim] Caviezel has denied QAnon ties yet spoke at a QAnon-organized convention in 2021 and espoused several of the theory’s talking points on conservative talk shows hosted by Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk. ... After Military Times initially inquired about the film’s scheduled showings, SOUTHCOM nixed the event, explaining in an email to the base that the free screenings were canceled until further notice in order to 'prevent the appearance of copyright infringement.' But the emailed missive, obtained by Military Times, added that 'the film is currently available to view at local theaters, and personnel and their families who would like to see the film are encouraged to do so.

The Military Times story goes on to say Caviezel's personal views add to the problematic nature of the movie, citing a report from Media Matters:

Yet after the film’s release, Caviezel publicly touted QAnon-aligned conspiracy theories on conservative talk shows and events organized by QAnon groups, per videos posted by Media Matters’ Eric Hananoki. Widely known for his role as Jesus of Nazareth in Mel Gibson’s 2004 film 'The Passion of the Christ,' Caviezel repeated the baseless QAnon claim that 'liberal elites' are part of an elaborate scheme to kidnap children and harvest their blood for adrenochrome, a real chemical compound, to experience euphoria.

In the "Sound of Freedom" plot, the children are not kidnapped based on what Caviezel stated, but rather they are trafficked for the sex trade.