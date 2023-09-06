More Questions Than Answers After Illegal Immigrant Suspected of Murdering NY Man

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday he had been informed an illegal immigrant was the suspect in the recent murder of a man in Troy, New York.
In a letter to New York State Police Superintendent Steve Nigrelli, McLaughlin asked for assistance into the investigation since the suspect had been previously a suspect for another stabbing in Maryland earlier this year:
Information received by our office, but also largely available in public forums and the media, states [Carlos E.] Corrales-Ramirez is in our country illegally from Honduras. Additionally, Corrales-Ramirez was apparently a suspect in February stabbing in Luarel, Maryland and also detained for entering the country illegally.
On March 18, Border Patrol Agents announced Corrales-Ramirez...would be "extradited for criminal proceedings."
How then was Corrales-Ramirez free and able to allegedly cause the death of a person in Troy, Rensselaer County in early September? Was he released due to bail reform or the catch and release policies now in effect in New York state?
"I have serious questions about what’s going on. I think I deserve an answer. I think I deserve an answer from the governor," McLaughlin told WNYT about the situation. "I’m more than a little angry about this. I’m infuriated by this."
WNYT confirmed Border Patrol Corrales-Ramirez had an outstanding warrant for assault and was turned over to State Police as a fugitive from justice. He was being held in Clinton County Jail pending extradition to Maryland, but it is still not clear how he ended up in Troy.
