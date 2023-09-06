BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer
Questions About Ukrainian Corruption Are Becoming Harder and Harder to Ignore
IRS Whistleblower Explains Why David Weiss's Special Counsel Appointment Is a Crock
Sen. Kennedy Was Asked About the Possibility of McConnell Retiring, Responded in Typical...
Schumer Slammed for Government Funding Scheme That's 'Designed to Fail'
Rand Paul Has Some Important Questions About the Coup Leader in Niger
NJ Governor Has a Message for Those in NYC Hoping His State Will...
House Chairmen Demand Hunter's Attorneys Provide Details of Leaked Communications on Faile...
Maryland Elementary School to Require KN95 Masks for Students
DOJ and The New York Times Were Colluding to Feed Lies to U.S....
‘Trans' Sorority Member at the Center of Lawsuit Speaks Out
Revealed: New Details on Brazen Chinese Spying Efforts
There's a Clear Contrast in How Biden and DeSantis Handled Disasters
Tipsheet

More Questions Than Answers After Illegal Immigrant Suspected of Murdering NY Man

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 06, 2023 2:30 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday he had been informed an illegal immigrant was the suspect in the recent murder of a man in Troy, New York.

In a letter to New York State Police Superintendent Steve Nigrelli, McLaughlin asked for assistance into the investigation since the suspect had been previously a suspect for another stabbing in Maryland earlier this year:

Information received by our office, but also largely available in public forums and the media, states [Carlos E.] Corrales-Ramirez is in our country illegally from Honduras. Additionally, Corrales-Ramirez was apparently a suspect in February stabbing in Luarel, Maryland and also detained for entering the country illegally. 

On March 18, Border Patrol Agents announced Corrales-Ramirez...would be "extradited for criminal proceedings."

How then was Corrales-Ramirez free and able to allegedly cause the death of a person in Troy, Rensselaer County in early September? Was he released due to bail reform or the catch and release policies now in effect in New York state?

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich

"I have serious questions about what’s going on. I think I deserve an answer. I think I deserve an answer from the governor," McLaughlin told WNYT about the situation. "I’m more than a little angry about this. I’m infuriated by this."

WNYT confirmed Border Patrol Corrales-Ramirez had an outstanding warrant for assault and was turned over to State Police as a fugitive from justice. He was being held in Clinton County Jail pending extradition to Maryland, but it is still not clear how he ended up in Troy.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich
Will Trump Testify at Trial? He Just Gave an Answer Katie Pavlich
Sen. Kennedy Was Asked About the Possibility of McConnell Retiring, Responded in Typical Kennedy Fashion Spencer Brown
Schumer Slammed for Government Funding Scheme That's 'Designed to Fail' Spencer Brown
What Caused a Local Kansas Man to Go Nuclear at a Local Council Meeting Matt Vespa
Senator Kennedy Asks 'Tough Questions' to Woke Biden Nominees Townhall Staff

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Hunter Biden to Face a New Indictment Katie Pavlich