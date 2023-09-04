What One DC Grocery Store Is Doing to Combat 'Unprecedented' Shoplifting

A Giant Food grocery store in Washington, D.C.'s southeast side will no longer be carrying brand name products in response to the never-ending problem of shoplifting in the area.

The store will instead be carrying "private label brands where possible..."

"In addition, Giant Food initiated a receipt review policy at our Alabama Avenue store in an attempt to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that has become unsustainable for our business. The retail theft that we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects all of us, limiting product availability, creating a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, placing our associates and customers in harm's way," Giant Food said in a statement.

Giant Food admits in its statement the steps the southeast location will be taking will not be enough to deter all of the theft but "we continue to invest in efforts that will improve safety for our associates and customers and reduce" stealing.

Another action the store is taking is having trained "asset protection associates" who will be at the entrances and exits to check customers' receipts.

.@GiantFood announces it’s pulling away from brand name products at the ONLY full service supermarket east of the river to mitigate significant losses in theft. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/rJ4lqhjCKt — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) September 3, 2023

Crime in the nation's capital continues to plague the city as major crimes such as murders and carjackings reach historic highs.

🚨After 677 carjackings in #DC now Matthew Graves thinks it’s time to start prosecuting?



“U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves announced last week that his office would begin pursuing adult charges against 16- and 17-year-old carjacking and robbery suspects” https://t.co/FGhuW8SpTD pic.twitter.com/vUBSvsesF3 — Dapper Detective (@RedEarth202) September 3, 2023

At least 10 shot, five killed in D.C. shootings https://t.co/YeQ7vqaXNA — Peter Hermann (@phscoop) September 2, 2023



