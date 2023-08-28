Watch KJP Repeatedly Dodge Questions About Joe Biden's Business Partner
Tipsheet

Wait Until You Hear Eric Swalwell's Latest Defense of Biden

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 28, 2023 12:15 PM
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has a new line of defense for the growing evidence of President Joe Biden's involvement with his son Hunter's shady foreign business deals while serving as vice president.

Swalwell told MSNBC he believes Republicans can't get their story straight as to whether Biden is senile or corrupt. Evidence against Biden and his family continues to mount from whistleblowers from the IRS and new details from former business partner Devon Archer. 

"You also have House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, you just listed all these things that are on his plate. He’s saying the chamber could start an impeachment inquiry against Biden come September...How do you think this would even play out in the chamber?" host Ayman Mohyeldin asked.

"They don’t even know who they want to impeach. This Congress started with threats of impeaching secretary mayorkas, that was FBI director Christopher Wray, then Merrick Garland. Now Joe Biden. By the way...one day he sleepy Joe, next day he’s corrupt Joe. I know people who are sleepy, I know people who are corrupt, I don’t know anybody who is both,

Recommended

Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Takes Another Turn Mia Cathell

"These guys just know that they are reflectively anti anything Biden is doing. Whether it’s for the economy, whether it’s for global security over Ukraine and so it shows, in a clownish way, that they are behaving. This would be funny and entertaining if there wasn’t so much at stake for the people that we’ll represent," he added.

While Biden seems to have issues with health these days, most of what is being investigated by House Republicans took place in the 2010s. There is even a noticeable difference in Biden's demeanor from when he ran for president in 2020 to today. 

