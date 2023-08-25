Kyle Rittenhouse Is Being Sued Again and the Lawyer Is Making Insane Claims

Kyle Rittenhouse revealed on Friday, the third anniversary of the incident during the BLM riots in Kenosha that made him famous, he is been sued again, this time by a firm representing the estate of Joesph Rosenbaum.

Texas Scorecard reports those also being sued by Rosenbaum's estate are Kenosha officials, different Sheriff’s departments, the City of Kenosha, the City of West Allis, and several counties for “compensatory and punitive damages” for the “wrongful death” of Rosenbaum. They are requesting a jury trial for conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights, conspiracy to obstruct justice based on invidious discrimination, and First Amendment retaliation.

The suit claims "Rosenbaum was among many who protested peacefully..." and "Rittenhouse fired his assault rifle indiscriminately multiple times at citizens on the street."

"I’m being sued again for defending my life," Rittenhouse posted with a link to the story.

"These lawsuits are making it harder and harder for me to move on with my life," Rittenhouse told Texas Scorecard. "It is extremely difficult to go outside without fear of being harassed or assaulted because of the lies spread in these lawsuits. No one should have to continue to defend the fact that they acted in self defense."

Rosenbaum was the first person shot by Rittenhouse in self-defense. Rosenbaum, a previously convicted pedophile, was shown during the 2021 criminal trial to have been a rioter the night of the shooting, threatening Rittenhouse and others who had firearms to prevent further looting and destruction of property. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges, including murder, at the end of the trial. Evidence presented at the 2021 trial have already proven the aforementioned claims by the firm representing Rosenbaum's estate to be false.

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, "Shoot me, n***a." pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020



