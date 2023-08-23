Congress Wants to Know More About That Secret Chinese Lab in California
Tipsheet

It Begins: One Actress Tells Her Followers to Start Masking Again

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 23, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

With COVID cases suddenly making a comeback, the old habits of the pandemic, such as people telling others what to do, are creeping back more than three years later.    

Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram and told her followers to wear a mask if "required or even if you feel unwell and are out in public spaces."      

"And we're BAAAAACCCCKKKK. No, not Michael Myers but masking will be. COVID is on the rise. SO MANY friends now are really sick. BE MINDFUL. WEAR A MASK if required or even if you feel unwell and are out in public spaces," the full caption read. The mask Curtis is wearing in the picture along with the caption is a cloth mask, which does little to prevent the spread or contracting of COVD-19.     


The overwhelming majority of responses to Lee Curtis' post said they would do no such thing.        

"Yes my cloth mask from target for $2 is really going to save my life against a deadly virus. What a joke," one user replied.

"Jamie they lied to us - you’re fine," another said.      

But it's not just celebrities who are calling for people to mask up again. Morris Brown College announced on Sunday they are reimplementing their mask mandate due to cases of COVID-19. In addition to the mandate, people must still be physically distant from each other and there will be no large parties or gatherings for the next two weeks. It is as if it is early 2020 all over again. 


Tags: CORONAVIRUS

