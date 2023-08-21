Subpoenas Have Been Issued to IRS and FBI Investigators
The Age of a Recent Carjacking Suspect in DC Will Shock You

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 21, 2023 5:30 PM
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. announced on Monday they have arrested a 12-year-old juvenile male and charged him with armed carjacking for an incident that took place on Sunday.

MPD says the carjacking took place across the river in the city's southeast:

At approximately 1:06 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and demanded the victim’s keys while holding an object in his waistband that the victim believed was a firearm. The victim refused to give the property to the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers apprehended the suspect and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

In addition to the carjacking, the juvenile will be charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

As the nation's capital continues to grapple with its crime crisis, thanks in part to a justice system that does not hold criminals accountable, Sunday's incident of a juvenile committing a serious crime is far from the only one for August.

This month alone, MPD has arrested multiple kids under 18 for crimes that range from carjacking to robbery:

