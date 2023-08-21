The Age of a Recent Carjacking Suspect in DC Will Shock You

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C. announced on Monday they have arrested a 12-year-old juvenile male and charged him with armed carjacking for an incident that took place on Sunday.

MPD says the carjacking took place across the river in the city's southeast:

At approximately 1:06 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location and demanded the victim’s keys while holding an object in his waistband that the victim believed was a firearm. The victim refused to give the property to the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot. Responding officers apprehended the suspect and found him to be in possession of a firearm.

In addition to the carjacking, the juvenile will be charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

As the nation's capital continues to grapple with its crime crisis, thanks in part to a justice system that does not hold criminals accountable, Sunday's incident of a juvenile committing a serious crime is far from the only one for August.

This month alone, MPD has arrested multiple kids under 18 for crimes that range from carjacking to robbery:

MPD announces arrests have been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in the 1100 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.



Thank you for helping keep DC safe!



Release: https://t.co/SQOBuGRaWu pic.twitter.com/j7I4B7Xnlj — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 16, 2023

MPD announces an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on March 8, 2023, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE.



Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/DPiOlN6dfZ pic.twitter.com/J0J64SANv2 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 15, 2023