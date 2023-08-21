NYC Residents Tell City Leaders: No Migrant Shelters Here!

New Yorkers are increasingly voicing their opposition to having processed and released migrants being housed in different parts of the city as officials are struggling to keep up with the number of people who are arriving from the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Staten Island, hundreds of protesters showed up outside a senior assisted living center on Sunday, which is slated to house people since other locations are constantly at capacity and the city needs more space. Former Republican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa led the protest and was arrested, among several others, for blocking the road.

Hundreds of New Yorkers are currently protesting against Mayor Eric Adams for migrants to be housed in a Staten Island assisted living center instead of Senior citizens. #NYC pic.twitter.com/n0T8E4BgOi — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 20, 2023

NYPD just arrested former GOP candidate for NYC mayor Curtis Sliwa for leading a protest against migrants to be housed in Senior living center in Staten Island. pic.twitter.com/L8ldia1lvX — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 20, 2023

More arrests made outside Senior Assisted Living Center in NYC.



Protesters are blocking streets against Mayor Eric Adams and migrants being housed there before Senior Citizens. pic.twitter.com/PlpZ3vuJGV — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 20, 2023

According to local reporters, the recent facilities that have been created are already filling up at a rapid pace. With the number of illegal crossings at the southern border jumping back up, there is little chance sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago will have relief anytime soon.

I was made aware that at the moment, there are around 740 migrants at the Creedmoor Center in Queens, NY. The center was built to house 1000 single male migrants. I really hate to say this, but these facilities are being filled fast, and I do see more tents being put up in more… — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 20, 2023



