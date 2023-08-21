Biden Bails on His Latest Vacation to Finally Visit Devastated Maui
Tipsheet

NYC Residents Tell City Leaders: No Migrant Shelters Here!

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 21, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

New Yorkers are increasingly voicing their opposition to having processed and released migrants being housed in different parts of the city as officials are struggling to keep up with the number of people who are arriving from the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Staten Island, hundreds of protesters showed up outside a senior assisted living center on Sunday, which is slated to house people since other locations are constantly at capacity and the city needs more space. Former Republican candidate for New York City mayor Curtis Sliwa led the protest and was arrested, among several others, for blocking the road.

According to local reporters, the recent facilities that have been created are already filling up at a rapid pace. With the number of illegal crossings at the southern border jumping back up, there is little chance sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago will have relief anytime soon.


