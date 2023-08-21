Subpoenas Have Been Issued to IRS and FBI Investigators
Tipsheet

Chicago Alderman Raising the Alarm of Crime at City's Shelters for Migrants

Julio Rosas
August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

Brian Hopkins, a Democrat alderman who represents Chicago’s 2nd Ward, told NBC his office has been dealing with complaints about processed and released migrants' behavior who are staying at a hotel within his ward.

"We're seeing an increase in prostitution, narcotic sales, occasionally there's a fight. Certainly, the stores around the immediate area have reported shoplifting," Hopkins explained, adding the federal government needs to solve the border crisis because Chicago can not take care of everyone.

"They're expecting the city of Chicago to house, feed, clothes, and provide medical care for this indefinite number of migrants. More could be arriving next week for all we know," he continued.

On the city's south side, residents and community groups have also reported the same problems with the migrants staying there that Hopkins is raising.

In an interview with Block Club Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) maintained his administration is committed to getting migrants out of city shelters, of which 10 new ones have opened since coming into office, but he was light on details on how to make that happen since buses from the southern border are arriving on a near daily basis.

“I’m still very much committed to removing people from police stations and putting them into more sustainable, suitable shelters," Johnson said in the interview on Friday. "We’re moving as fast as we possibly can."

One short-term solution that has been met with mixed results is placing people at police stations. Aside from the health hazards and safety issues that has created, there was an explosive allegation officers had sex with migrants, including one who was underage, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability has yet to find evidence for the allegations.


