Musician Oliver Anthony Asks His New Fans to Consider This After Mega Hit

Country music star Oliver Anthony published a video on his YouTube channel to provide an update on his life and outlook after being thrust into the national spotlight with his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" becoming a viral hit.

Driving back from a performance in North Carolina, Anthony said the song itself is not a masterpiece because what makes the song resonate with people already exists within them.

"But my question to you is with, when Oliver Anthony is long gone and forgotten about, what can you do in your own life to maintain this energy, this positivity, this unity that I see among people like I've never seen before?" Anthony asked. "What are the next steps to make life better for people? What can you do for your neighbor?"

Anthony lamented how the sense of community within the country is dying, even within small towns.

"But humans have the ability to posses such overwhelming compassion. And it seems like we've really let ourselves focus on hate...We want to find reasons to hate each other. And I'm no Dr. Phil, but I just feel that in this moment in time when so many people are feeling the same frustrations, it would be wonderful to capitalize on that and just use that positive energy to help other people in your life," he continued. "Maybe people that are different than you. People that you wouldn't normally connect with."

Anthony called on his fans to start doing overt acts of kindness to people to keep up the spirit of the message his songs.

NEW: Amid endless speculation and division, @AintGottaDollar just "introduced" himself to the world on his Facebook page.



"Just like those once wandering in the desert, we have lost our way from God and let false idols distract us and divide us." pic.twitter.com/8mXH8CQH5y — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 17, 2023





