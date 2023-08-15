Prosecutors Snipe at Hunter's Attorneys Over Defunct Plea Deal
Why the Georgia Indictment Is More Dangerous for Trump
Lawmakers Torch Biden on Second Anniversary of Kabul's Fall to the Taliban
The Dark Side to the Family Behind 'The Blind Side' Film
Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump
Here's What the Georgia D.A. Had to Say About That Leaked Indictment
Fulton County DA Really Believes Americans Will Buy This Soundbite
Whitesplaining the 'Redskins' Mascot Controversy to Native Americans
FDA Lawyer Makes Surprising Argument About Ivermectin
Hunter Biden's Longtime Attorney Is Withdrawing From Tax Case
Why Isn't 'Stolen Election' Conspirator Stacey Abrams Behind Bars?
Accused Trans Child Molester Found Dead in Jail Cell
New Details About That Illegal Chinese Bio Lab Secretly Operating in California
‘Transgender’ Male Sets Women’s Powerlifting Record
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Brags About Stranded Americans They Evacuated After US Left Afghanistan

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 15, 2023 3:45 PM
Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the second anniversary of the Taliban taking over Kabul by saying leaving Afghanistan was a hard decision but necessary decision to make. He went on to say the U.S. government was able to evacuate "virtually" everyone who wanted to leave before the U.S. military completely left but then added they had to evacuate over 900 more people afterwards.

Hundreds of American citizens, along with thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. during the war, were left behind due to the last-minute and chaotic evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The historic blunder resulted in an ISIS-K attack that killed 13 U.S. services members, wounded dozens of others, and killed hundreds of Afghans.

"As you know, we brought back virtually all of the American citizens who said they wanted to depart in the course of the withdrawal and that effort continued well after and continues to this day. And I believe some 900 or so additional American citizens, who told us at one point or another that they wanted to leave, we've made sure to get home," said Blinken.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh was asked on Tuesday if the Department of Defense had any updates on where the U.S. equipment and weapons left behind have shown up in the region, to which she said she did not have any updates.

Recommended

Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa

"We submitted our after action review that was classified but we did give that to Congress. And I think we've been pretty outspoken about our efforts in Afghanistan," she explained.

More evidence has come out in the time since August 2021 that the Biden administration ignored warnings from the military and intelligence community in the months leading up to the planned exit date, saying the previous Afghan government was in no shape to withstand the embolden Taliban. 


Tags: AFGHANISTAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
Budweiser Gets Humiliated at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Leah Barkoukis
Why Isn't 'Stolen Election' Conspirator Stacey Abrams Behind Bars? Mia Cathell
Why Some Sections of Trump's Georgia Indictment Are Raising Eyebrows Spencer Brown
RFK Jr. Has a Bombshell Explanation About Those Bio-Labs in Ukraine Leah Barkoukis
Are Dems Prepared for This Possibility Regarding Their Political Persecution of Trump? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Law Professor Exposes the Chilling Objective Behind the Georgia Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa