White House Sticks to the Narrative After Hunter Biden Special Counsel
White House Tries to Clean Up Biden's Lack of Commentary on Maui Devastation
There Is No System
UPDATED: Georgia County Posts (Then Deletes) List of Charges Against Trump Before Calling...
Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last...
New York Judge Deals Another Blow to Trump
One NY County Is Refusing More Migrants After This Happened
Marines Ordered to Clean Up Trash, Human Waste in Airport Before Leaving Afghanistan
CNN Goes Full Gender-Fluid, Rolling Stone Hates Another Song, and Snow White Tries...
Karen Pence Opens Up About What She Felt As Capitol Riot Unfolded
A Catholic University Will Cover Students' Abortions and Transgender Care
Dem Rep. Dean Phillips Gets Bolder in Calling for Primary Challenge to Joe...
TN Hospital That Offers Trans Surgeries for Kids Facing Biden Admin Investigation
Two Crucial Questions Merrick Garland Ignored
Tipsheet

Performer Cries Racism After Her Flash Mob Takes Over Random Store

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 14, 2023 4:20 PM
Screenshot/Baby Storme

A performer basely accused Target employees of racism after they called police to have them leave the store when they showed up unannounced to film herself and other others dancing in the store.

The video Baby Storme posted shows employees standing in front of their cameras as the group continued dancing despite being asked to leave. 

"I was so excited for us to film a quick flash mob at Target. But before we even walked through the door, this employee called the police on us for being on the property. At first he said we couldn't film. But when we stopped filming, he still continued to kick us out, saying that we were a "safety violation," and that the police were on their way. So, we made the most of what we could," Baby Storme wrote in the YouTube video of the incident.

"I couldn't even remember the dance I came up with. This moment for me was one that I really can not describe. I tried to keep it together, but all I could focus on was all the beautiful brown faces I was able to bring together. That were able to stand in solidarity today. This is everything I stand for," she added.

Recommended

Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa

Commentators on both video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube overwhelmingly said her cries of racism are hallow and not based in fact.

"Girl I like your music but as someone who also works in retail: if you’re showing up during the final minutes of closing time, we have to quickly get people out the store so we can get everything in order within those final minutes," one YouTube user wrote.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa
Wait, What Did Michigan Just Hand Over to the FBI? Matt Vespa
UPDATED: Georgia County Posts (Then Deletes) List of Charges Against Trump Before Calling It 'Fictitious' Spencer Brown
Can Ron DeSantis Win? Kurt Schlichter
Why Critics Say What Skittles Has Done Is Much Worse Than Bud Light's Partnership With Mulvaney Leah Barkoukis
Why I Soured On Trump Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's What Happened After Joe Biden Snapped at a Fox News Reporter Last Week Matt Vespa