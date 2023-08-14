Performer Cries Racism After Her Flash Mob Takes Over Random Store

A performer basely accused Target employees of racism after they called police to have them leave the store when they showed up unannounced to film herself and other others dancing in the store.

The video Baby Storme posted shows employees standing in front of their cameras as the group continued dancing despite being asked to leave.

This racist target employee called the police on us for dancing in Target... So we danced anyway. 🥹🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/fk8OGnYOSB — Baby Storme (@babystorme_) August 14, 2023

"I was so excited for us to film a quick flash mob at Target. But before we even walked through the door, this employee called the police on us for being on the property. At first he said we couldn't film. But when we stopped filming, he still continued to kick us out, saying that we were a "safety violation," and that the police were on their way. So, we made the most of what we could," Baby Storme wrote in the YouTube video of the incident.

"I couldn't even remember the dance I came up with. This moment for me was one that I really can not describe. I tried to keep it together, but all I could focus on was all the beautiful brown faces I was able to bring together. That were able to stand in solidarity today. This is everything I stand for," she added.

Commentators on both video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube overwhelmingly said her cries of racism are hallow and not based in fact.

That was embarrassing — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 14, 2023

File Under: “Everybody who doesn’t let me do whatever I want is racist” 🥴 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 14, 2023

Maybe it is just that the entire world isn't about you? — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 14, 2023

"Girl I like your music but as someone who also works in retail: if you’re showing up during the final minutes of closing time, we have to quickly get people out the store so we can get everything in order within those final minutes," one YouTube user wrote.