Democrats Go Apocalyptic on Texas Barrier Designed to Stop Illegal Crossings

House Democrats decided to finally go to the southern border to see the crisis firsthand, but they are not really concerned about the continued high number of illegal crossings. Instead, they went to Eagle Pass, Texas to bemoan the buoys placed in the Rio Grande by the state of Texas to deter illegal crossings.

Democrats like Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) claim there are "chainsaw devices" in the middle of buoys, which someone would encounter only if they decided to wade into the dangerous Rio Grande.

"Operation Lone Star is barbaric — and [Gov. Greg Abbott] is making border communities collateral damage," said Castro.

Everyone needs to see what I saw in Eagle Pass today.



Clothing stuck on razor wire where families got trapped. Chainsaw devices in the middle of buoys. Land seized from US citizens.



Similarly, Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) said the buoys are "cruel and inhumane."

Democrats who have all of sudden shown interest in the border crisis neglected to note last year saw the highest number of illegal immigrant deaths amid the historic number of unlawful crossings. Law enforcement and EMTs in the Eagle Pass area, far from a hotspot in the past, had to respond to drownings on an almost daily basis, where before those calls would come in maybe once a month.