7-Eleven Clerks Who Brought the Smack Down on Robber Are Being Investigated

The 7-Eleven clerks who were seen in a viral video stopping and beating a shoplifter, who threatened to kill them and has robbed the location before, are now being investigated by Stockton Police for assault.

KCRA reports the shoplifter stole cigarettes on July 28 and threatened the clerk he would shoot him if he intervened. On July 29 at the same 7-Eleven, a worker said the suspect demanded money at the store while simulating that he had a handgun. When the worker didn’t comply, the suspect grabbed food items and put them in a garbage bag before leaving.

The suspect came back later that same day to steal even more cigarettes, this time using a garbage can to take more at once, and started to rob the place when the workers beat him with a large pole or stick.

The clerk mainly hit the suspect in the legs and buttocks as the man cried out in pain.

Stockton police they will forward the findings to the San Joaquin County district attorney for review after they finish investigating the incident. The man police believe to be the suspect admitted to them he did not know if he was assaulted.

The Sikh convenience store clerk who beat the piss out of a shoplifter with a stick in is under investigation from Stockton, California police for assault.



The clerks also said the same man stole from their store two other times.

