Tipsheet

'Where's Fang Fang?' Eric Swalwell Gets Heckled During Constituent Meeting

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 02, 2023 2:15 PM

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) got heckled while hosting a town hall with constituents at the end of July, with some in the crowd shouting at him about his past relationship with a Chinese Communist Party spy. 

Swalwell was speaking about the impact of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and how "it's government-mandated pregnancies," adding that he's "for women and their freedom," when he some in the crowd began to shout at him.

"Where's Fang Fang?" a man shouted.

Congressman Mark Desaulnier (D-CA) and others in attendance begged those who were shouting to "be respectful."

"Let my colleague finish, please," Swalwell chimed in.


Former Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reported in July a source confirmed to him the FBI "firmly believed based on the evidence they collected on Fang that there had been a sexual relationship between Swalwell [and] Fang. (Swalwell’s office had previously refused to answer my questions on what the specific nature of his relationship with Fang Fang had been.)" 

The resulting FBI investigation led to infighting on how to proceed with it since Swalwell was involved with Fang Fang:

