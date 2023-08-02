'Where's Fang Fang?' Eric Swalwell Gets Heckled During Constituent Meeting

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) got heckled while hosting a town hall with constituents at the end of July, with some in the crowd shouting at him about his past relationship with a Chinese Communist Party spy.
Swalwell was speaking about the impact of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and how "it's government-mandated pregnancies," adding that he's "for women and their freedom," when he some in the crowd began to shout at him.
"Where's Fang Fang?" a man shouted.
Congressman Mark Desaulnier (D-CA) and others in attendance begged those who were shouting to "be respectful."
"Let my colleague finish, please," Swalwell chimed in.
Eric Swalwell got HECKLED at a town hall!— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 2, 2023
“LIAR! THAT’S A LIE!”
“WHERE’S FANG-FANG?!” pic.twitter.com/q4SfTHvRsP
Former Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reported in July a source confirmed to him the FBI "firmly believed based on the evidence they collected on Fang that there had been a sexual relationship between Swalwell [and] Fang. (Swalwell’s office had previously refused to answer my questions on what the specific nature of his relationship with Fang Fang had been.)"
The resulting FBI investigation led to infighting on how to proceed with it since Swalwell was involved with Fang Fang:
Recommended
Swalwell was soon named to the House Intelligence Committee by Nancy Pelosi, and this prompted the FBI’s top leadership (colloquially known as the FBI’s 7th Floor) to decide to provide Swalwell with a defensive briefing in 2015, which effectively shut down the dual investigations by the bureau.According to the source, there was heated disagreement about this briefing decision from the FBI agents involved, many of whom had wanted to keep investigating. The public corruption side did not want to close its case and wanted to keep investigating, the source said, and many of the case agents on the counterintel side did not want to close their case either and wanted to keep going too, but they were all overruled by FBI higher-ups.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member