MSM Reporters Go Into Overdrive to Protect Biden After Devon Archer's Testimony

Reporters in the mainstream media have twisted themselves and bent over backwards in an attempt to downplay testimony given to the House Oversight and Reform Committee by former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.

Archer confirmed Biden's son put the then-vice president on the phone during business meetings multiple times, along with saying having Hunter on the board of Burisma was critical because he brought "the brand" to the table.

In fact, Devon Archer admitted that “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it.” Because of the Bidens’ involvement, people would have been intimidated to mess with Burisma legally. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Joe Biden was dialed into a dinner in Paris with a French energy company and in China with Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR. Then-VP Biden also had coffee with Li in Beijing and even wrote a letter of recommendation for college for Li’s daughter. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

Despite the damning new testimony showing the elder Biden was more involved than previous denial, where he said he did not talk with Hunter about his foreign business, reporters at MSNBC and CNN instead have come up with their own defenses for Biden.

"Maybe [Biden] is guilty of turning a blind eye to his son's behavior. We should put this in context; this is the time when Beau Biden, the president’s other son, was ill and dying and then passed away. So perhaps he wasn’t as attentive to what he should have been," said Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire.

Morning Joe defends Biden & Hunter's working relationship:@Lemire: "We should put this in context; this is the time when Beau Biden, the president’s other son, was ill & dying & then passed away. So perhaps he wasn’t as attentive to what he should have been"@Eugene_Robinson:… pic.twitter.com/N47jSklbrC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 1, 2023

CNN reported a source told them Hunter was selling the illusion of having access to the vice president.

How CNN is covering Devon Archer's testimony: After running Dan Goldman's remarks, CNN cites a "source" who says Archer said Hunter Biden was selling the "illusion" of having access to Joe Biden.



"Really a stunning development...apparently business was never discussed." pic.twitter.com/dxilCbrvSB — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 31, 2023



