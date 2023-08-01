NJ Lt. Gov. Dies After Being Hospitalized While Acting Governor So...Who's Running the...
MSM Reporters Go Into Overdrive to Protect Biden After Devon Archer's Testimony

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 01, 2023 10:45 AM
Reporters in the mainstream media have twisted themselves and bent over backwards in an attempt to downplay testimony given to the House Oversight and Reform Committee by former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.

Archer confirmed Biden's son put the then-vice president on the phone during business meetings multiple times, along with saying having Hunter on the board of Burisma was critical because he brought "the brand" to the table.

Despite the damning new testimony showing the elder Biden was more involved than previous denial, where he said he did not talk with Hunter about his foreign business, reporters at MSNBC and CNN instead have come up with their own defenses for Biden.

"Maybe [Biden] is guilty of turning a blind eye to his son's behavior. We should put this in context; this is the time when Beau Biden, the president’s other son, was ill and dying and then passed away. So perhaps he wasn’t as attentive to what he should have been," said Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire.

CNN reported a source told them Hunter was selling the illusion of having access to the vice president.


