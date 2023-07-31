Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony
Here's What VP Harris Had to Say About Migrant Buses Being Sent to Her House

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 31, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Vice President Kamala Harris criticized border states who have provided transportation for process and released migrants to sanctuary cities across the country, including outside the outside of the vice president's residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

"Busloads of migrants have been dropped off right at your doorstep, GOP-led states. Despite those tactics, you do have Republicans who are largely making inroads with Latino voters. And there are many critics, some within your own party, who say that there’s more that — that your administration should be doing on the migration front. Do they have a point?" ABC News’ Linsey Davis asked.

"So first of all, let’s agree that people should not be the pawns in a political game. Human beings should not be treated as pawns in a political game. What is happening in terms of sending these migrants, most of whom have flee great harm, and sending them across the country for the sake of some political showmanship, it’s just irresponsible," Harris replied.

"If you want to deal with the problem, then do it if you are a leader by participating in the solution. And one very clear solution, very significant solution, has been in front of us for years now. We need to pass immigration reform. You know, there was a time where George Bush, John McCain, others who — people who differed on many other issues agreed, let’s be sensible and solution oriented on this issue," she continued. "And I think it’s a tragedy that we are instead witnessing gamesmanship. And again, these are human beings and we should be responsible if we call ourselves leaders."

Buses have been sent to other parts of the country in an effort to alleviate overwhelmed border towns during the border crisis that was started by the Biden administration. Migrant aid groups and volunteers have consistently been there when the buses arrive to quickly take them away from the U.S. Naval Observatory.


