Tipsheet

This Is How Long a Democrat's Food and Water Strike Lasted

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 26, 2023 8:45 PM
Twitter/@RepCasar

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) decided to go on a food and water strike on the steps of the Capitol building to call on President Joe Biden to implement a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) heat protection standard that includes water breaks.

"Today I’m on a thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol—not drinking water or taking breaks, through rain or shine, in solidarity with our nation’s workers. Currently there are NO federal protections for workers exposed to heat," Casar said.

In total, Casar went for over 8 hours before breaking his strike.

[J]ust noticed this has been ratio'd by conservatives.... he was outside in the (humid!) heat the entire time, protesting Texas Gov. Abbott overruling local ordinances mandating heat breaks and pressing for a federal standard," Insider Politics Reporter Bryan Metzger tweeted in response to Twitter users mocking Casar for only making it until 8 hours.

