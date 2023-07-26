This Is How Long a Democrat's Food and Water Strike Lasted

Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) decided to go on a food and water strike on the steps of the Capitol building to call on President Joe Biden to implement a federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) heat protection standard that includes water breaks.

"Today I’m on a thirst strike on the steps of the U.S. Capitol—not drinking water or taking breaks, through rain or shine, in solidarity with our nation’s workers. Currently there are NO federal protections for workers exposed to heat," Casar said.

No water, no breaks, all day in the heat of the Capitol steps today-- and I feel stronger & more inspired than EVER by our movement to put people over profit.



We're tougher than any right wing lobby group. We're more committed than any heartless governor. Let's go. — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) July 26, 2023

In total, Casar went for over 8 hours before breaking his strike.

Rep. @GregCasar ends his thirst strike after over 8 hours without food or water on the House steps pic.twitter.com/f2gUU4g41j — bryan metzger (@metzgov) July 25, 2023

[J]ust noticed this has been ratio'd by conservatives.... he was outside in the (humid!) heat the entire time, protesting Texas Gov. Abbott overruling local ordinances mandating heat breaks and pressing for a federal standard," Insider Politics Reporter Bryan Metzger tweeted in response to Twitter users mocking Casar for only making it until 8 hours.

For 9 hours? Pathetic! 🤡 — Washington, D.C. Young Republicans (@WashingtonDCYRs) July 26, 2023

That's not even intermittent fasting. Commitment is sus. — Joel (@joelgaines) July 26, 2023

Sometimes I do this just because I get busy and forget to eat. But okie. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 26, 2023



