This Is Who Hillary Clinton Is Blaming for the Summer's Heat Wave

Hillary Clinton tweeted on Tuesday the reason for the heatwave that has hit the nation because of MAGA Republicans in response to a tweet from CAP Action.

The leftist organization likewise said "MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire" with a graphic that featured different headlines about the high temperatures and how Republicans voted against the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law last year because it did not reduce inflation and more money was being spent on climate change initiatives.

MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire. pic.twitter.com/BAZhOGntf4 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) July 21, 2023

"Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office," Clinton tweeted.

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

Twitter users poked fun at Clinton for the absurd claim about "MAGA Republicans" being powerful enough to control the weather:

Apparently the weather is dictated by MAGA — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) July 25, 2023

Have the sun assassinated — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 25, 2023

China permits two new coal plants each week.



If you’re angry about climate change, thank a Communist. Or politicians like the Clintons who take their cash. https://t.co/08ttmOa57g — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 25, 2023

The Biden administration and Democrats are trying to see if they can crackdown on gas stoves and water heaters in an attempt, they say, to reduce the effects of "climate change."