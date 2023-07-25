New Documents Show How Many Times Biden's Dog Bit Secret Service Agents
Tipsheet

This Is Who Hillary Clinton Is Blaming for the Summer's Heat Wave

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 25, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hillary Clinton tweeted on Tuesday the reason for the heatwave that has hit the nation because of MAGA Republicans in response to a tweet from CAP Action.

The leftist organization likewise said "MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire" with a graphic that featured different headlines about the high temperatures and how Republicans voted against the Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law last year because it did not reduce inflation and more money was being spent on climate change initiatives.

"Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office," Clinton tweeted.

Twitter users poked fun at Clinton for the absurd claim about "MAGA Republicans" being powerful enough to control the weather:

The Biden administration and Democrats are trying to see if they can crackdown on gas stoves and water heaters in an attempt, they say, to reduce the effects of "climate change."

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE

