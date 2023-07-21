Ukraine Corruption and Impeachment
Tipsheet

Hero Police Officer Prevented Potential Mass Shooting During ND Ambush Attack

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 21, 2023 2:30 PM
Fox 9

Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson is being hailed as a hero for his actions that led to killing a ambush shooter who appeared to have planned an attack another event in the city.

ABC News reports Fargo officers were ambushed by Mohamad Barakat, 37, who was armed with a rifle and almost 2,000 rounds of ammo, while the officers were investigating a routine car crash. Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were shot by Barakat from about 15 to 20 feet away before they could even reach for their guns, said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Wallin was killed with Dotas and Hawes were wounded.

Robinson was nearby at the time of the attack and disabled Barakat's rifle with a shot from his handgun. Robinson moved in and ordered Barakat to drop his handgun multiple times. Barakat was killed during the confrontation.

"In the wake of Mohamad Barakat’s murderous, unprovoked attack, Officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force was reasonable, it was necessary, it was justified, and in all ways, it was lawful," Wrigley explained. "Mohamad Barakat engaged in a savage attack. ... He unleashed what can only be described fairly as a murderous barrage of fire. But that isn’t to say it wasn’t precise. In fact, it was."

In addition to the ammo, police found three long guns, four handguns, numerous ammo magazines, explosives, canisters with gasoline and a homemade hand grenade in Barakat's car. Investigators say Barakat appeared to be planning to attack a different part of the city but his target is not yet known.

