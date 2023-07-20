Dem Claims RFK Jr. — Out of All the Kennedys — Brings Shame to the Family Name

There's Big Poll Movement in the GOP Primary
Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 20, 2023 2:30 PM
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said it was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was bringing shame to the political dynasty during Thursday's House hearing about federal government censorship.

Kennedy was a popular target from Democrats during the hearing about his comments about vaccines and, more recently, his comments about COVID-19. Connelly said he had respect for the family name, even being inspired to join politics because of his father, but by participating in the hearing, he was being used to embarrass President Joe Biden.

"No matter what you think Mr. Kennedy...You are not here to propound your case for censorship. You are here for cynical reasons to be used politically by that side of the aisle to embarrass the current president of the United States and you are an enabler in that effort today. And it brings shame on a storied name that I revere," Connolly said.

Of course, it is worth noting the Kennedy's have long had scandals because of different family actions. Everything from adultery to lobotomizing a family to killing a woman, the Kennedy's have done it all. Which makes it all the more interesting for Connolly to admit he respects the family name and to say it's because of them he joined the political process.

