CNN Analyst: DeSantis Is Campaigning Against Imaginary Problems Like Wokeness

CNN Political Analyst Bakari Sellers asserted after Jake Tapper's interview with GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis that the average American does not care about wokeness ideologies becoming more prevalent in society.

During the Tapper interview, DeSantis said wokeness has had a negative effect on military recruiting and retention.

"Well, why do we have the worse recruiting that we've had since the Vietnam conflict?...I think you've had a big problem with morale...I think it is because people see the military losing its way, not focusing on the mission and focusing on a lot of other things," DeSantis explained, adding, "Not everyone really knows what wokeness is. I mean, I’ve defined it, but a lot of people who rail against it can’t even define it."

Sellers said DeSantis' focus on cultural issues like wokeness is "out of touch" because Americans are more concerned about the economy.

"It is completely out of touch with what most Americans are feeling. Joe Biden is out here talking about Bidenomics and this disconnect is trying to make sure Bidenomics meets people in their pockets...Wokeness is so far away from the average everyday Americans that these people who are working on this hotel across the street, they are not worried about wokeness, they are worried about insurance. They're worried making sure that their pocketbooks are filled," said Sellers.

Sellers went as far to say DeSantis was campaigning against a "fairy" and an "imagination."

