Guess Who One News Outlet Is Blaming for CA Dems Originally Opposing Anti-Child Trafficking Bill

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 17, 2023 3:45 PM
The Sacramento Bee said the recent state Senate bill that would make child trafficking a "serious felony" that initially died in committee but was then revived after backlash was because Republicans accused Democrats of supporting child exploitation.

The Bee ran their headline with "Death threats and pedophilia accusations. How child trafficking took over California’s Capitol" and claimed state Republicans employed "simplistic, fear-based messaging that exploited the divide between progressive and moderate Democrats on criminal justice reform. Social media posts amplifying the bill’s failure suggested Democrats are soft on crime, especially related to children."

The Bee then goes on to blame Republicans for not providing "context" about the penalties human traffickers could already face if convicted:

Republicans pushed social media messages saying Democrats rejected efforts to make trafficking of minors a serious felony. The posts did not include any context around existing penalties or what a serious felony means in California...Human trafficking has long been a strong issue for Republicans. This is especially true in far right corners of the party, where conspiracy theorists have perpetuated myths that Democratic leaders are trafficking children.

California Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan (D) said on Twitter people saying they should be "sex trafficked is a reminder that this was not a policy conversation. It is also a reminder for me to always treat others with dignity, compassion, [and] respect - even when it feels hard to justify why."

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) pushed state lawmakers to revive the bill after it was blocked by the committee where it was introduced.

