Chicago Alderman Details How Rampant Shootings Were During Independence Day

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) released a statement outlining how many people were shot during the Independence Day weekend in and near his ward, highlighting how emboldened the city's gang members are to carry out such violent acts.

"I have a simple question for my communities and every community within Chicago: When will enough be enough?" Lopez asked.

Lopez then laid out the shootings that took place:

A recently arrived migrant was shot after being asked in English what gang he belonged to by the suspects. When he did not answer because the victim only spoke Spanish, the suspects shot him. He survived because his neighbors drove him to the hospital and flagged down an ambulance.

While people were waiting to get their prescriptions filled, four suspects pulled up and demanded to know two men's gang affiliation. Six shots were fired with one of the two men dying.

Another gang-related shooting took place at 7:20 in the morning, with over ten shots being fired, one block from a park and a church.

"These gangs are not 'misguided youth' or people who need our sympathy. They are criminals who choose a lifestyle that's rooted in evil. These criminals have indoctrinated themselves into a lifestyle with little regard for life and accepted a creed of destroying and terrorizing communities," said Lopez.

When will enough be enough Chicago? 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/p7z3kgDNuA — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) July 4, 2023

In total, ten people were killed and at least 56 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago during the Fourth of July weekend, according to NBC Chicago.