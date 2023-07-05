SF's Smash and Grab Criminals Didn't Take a Break for Independence Day

NBC reporter Sergio Quintana tweeted on Independence Day how San Francisco infamous robbers continued stealing things from people during the summer holiday.

Quintana said they came upon a smash and grab scene in the Alamo Square neighborhood, where video from the incident showing the suspect breaking the windows of the cars in broad daylight with people close by.

"A witness shared this video of one of the hits. A family from Las Vegas and another from El Paso are the victims. Both are shocked and frightened," said Quintana.

Smash and grab bandits are not taking a break for the holiday. We came upon two vehicles that were hit at Alamo Square. A witness shared this video of one of the hits. A family from Las Vegas and another from El Paso are the victims. Both are shocked and frightened. pic.twitter.com/xxjRR4tYwh — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) July 4, 2023

Alberto Cardona, who was visiting San Francisco, said his kids were upset their things were taken and he was concerned about the broken glass on his toddler's booster seat.

Alberto Cardona and his family are visiting San Francisco from Las Vegas. He’s says his kids are rattled and sad they lost some items in the break in.

But he’s concerned about the shards of glass that were all over his toddler’s booster seat. pic.twitter.com/CrNK1eK54z — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) July 5, 2023

"Mayor [London Breed] does not take enforcement of misdemeanors seriously. There is little to no consequences for misdemeanor crimes in SF. Jail population is being controlled at an average of 800 inmates. No Fear to Commit Crime. SF Residents Pay the Price!" the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association tweeted in response to the video.