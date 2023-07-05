White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
White House 'Not Assisting' Investigation of Cocaine Found in West Wing
A Key Group in the Dems' 2024 Pennsylvania Strategy Might Shock Progressives
Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can
Proponents of Ohio’s Radical Abortion Amendment Filed Enough Signatures, But…
Portland Lefty Upset After Cop Explained How 2020 Riots Affected Unlawful Protest Citation...
The Truth About Legacies
Author Douglas Murray Absolutely Destroys the Case for Reparations
Ben & Jerry's Marks Fourth of July by Blasting US
Republicans Call On Military to Take Down Mexican Cartels
Gay Couple Pressured Surrogate Mother to Abort Baby After Cancer Diagnosis, Woman Claims
White House Won’t Explain Why President Biden Refuses to Acknowledge His Granddaughter
Of Course This Was What Cori Bush Was Tweeting About on the 4th...
AZ Attorneys Urge Katie Hobbs to Rescind Order Limiting Prosecution of Abortion-Related Ca...
Tipsheet

SF's Smash and Grab Criminals Didn't Take a Break for Independence Day

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 05, 2023 2:00 PM
@svqjournalist

NBC reporter Sergio Quintana tweeted on Independence Day how San Francisco infamous robbers continued stealing things from people during the summer holiday.

Quintana said they came upon a smash and grab scene in the Alamo Square neighborhood, where video from the incident showing the suspect breaking the windows of the cars in broad daylight with people close by. 

"A witness shared this video of one of the hits. A family from Las Vegas and another from El Paso are the victims. Both are shocked and frightened," said Quintana.

Alberto Cardona, who was visiting San Francisco, said his kids were upset their things were taken and he was concerned about the broken glass on his toddler's booster seat.

Recommended

Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can Spencer Brown

"Mayor [London Breed] does not take enforcement of misdemeanors seriously. There is little to no consequences for misdemeanor crimes in SF. Jail population is being controlled at an average of 800 inmates. No Fear to Commit Crime. SF Residents Pay the Price!" the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association tweeted in response to the video.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can Spencer Brown
A Lesson in Corporate Wokeness: The Disaster After Making Aunt Jemima a Pariah Brad Slager
Author Douglas Murray Absolutely Destroys the Case for Reparations Leah Barkoukis
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson
White House 'Not Assisting' Investigation of Cocaine Found in West Wing Spencer Brown
A Key Group in the Dems' 2024 Pennsylvania Strategy Might Shock Progressives Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Sen. Kennedy Describes the Biden Family Cover-Up As Only He Can Spencer Brown