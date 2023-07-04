Gun Control Group Complains They Can't Get Congress to Restrict the Second Amendment

Liz Dunning, vice president of Development and Partnerships for the Brady Campaign, lamented to MSNBC it has been difficult to get the current Congress to pass strict gun control laws. Therefore different members of Congress are needed to get that done.

"We shouldn’t have to be brave to go to the movie theater or the grocery store, and fear can make you small. But what I would ask folks listening to this, to think about what they can do. Can they call a member of Congress? Can they call their senator? Can they talk to other members in their community? Because the fear that we have is making us quiet, it’s making us less likely to talk about the role that guns are playing in our families and our communities," said Dunning.

"That advances the notion that we’re divided on this. We’re not divided on this. So, we need to talk to one another, join together and get loud. The work that we’re doing with Highland Park is just part of our work to get loud because listen, if the current composition of Congress can’t give us the laws that we need to ensure that our kids can live the lives they deserve, then we need new members of Congress. It’s that simple," she added.

Among their lobbying efforts in Congress, the Brady Campaign is representing the city of Naperville, Illinois, for their ban on the sale of "assault weapons," which is now being legally challenged by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR). The case could end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.