Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
Newsweek: The Ron DeSantis Campaign Is in Serious Trouble
Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Further Meddling With Social Media Content
Here's the Latest Professional Athlete Who Said America Is Trash
'Bidenomics': Independence Day Cookouts Up 14 Percent Since 2021
The Left's Reaction to the End of Affirmative Action Was Predictable, But the...
Why 10 States Want to Sue the EPA Over Wood-Fired Stoves
The Backlash Against the 303 Creative Case Is Getting Crazy
Independence Means Staying Out of Foreign Wars
Does Joe Biden Know What Today Is Really All About?
DeSantis’s Military Background May Be Just the Thing to Set Him Apart From...
Poll Shows Just 29 Percent of Democrats Are 'Extremely Proud' to Be American
Children's Hospital Caught Trans-ing Kids No Longer No. 1 for Pediatric Care
Angel Mom: DeSantis Will Stop the Invasion and Secure Our Border
Tipsheet

Gun Control Group Complains They Can't Get Congress to Restrict the Second Amendment

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 04, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Dunning, vice president of Development and Partnerships for the Brady Campaign, lamented to MSNBC it has been difficult to get the current Congress to pass strict gun control laws. Therefore different members of Congress are needed to get that done.

"We shouldn’t have to be brave to go to the movie theater or the grocery store, and fear can make you small. But what I would ask folks listening to this, to think about what they can do. Can they call a member of Congress? Can they call their senator? Can they talk to other members in their community? Because the fear that we have is making us quiet, it’s making us less likely to talk about the role that guns are playing in our families and our communities," said Dunning.

"That advances the notion that we’re divided on this. We’re not divided on this. So, we need to talk to one another, join together and get loud. The work that we’re doing with Highland Park is just part of our work to get loud because listen, if the current composition of Congress can’t give us the laws that we need to ensure that our kids can live the lives they deserve, then we need new members of Congress. It’s that simple," she added.

Recommended

Here's the Latest Professional Athlete Who Said America Is Trash Matt Vespa

Among their lobbying efforts in Congress, the Brady Campaign is representing the city of Naperville, Illinois, for their ban on the sale of "assault weapons," which is now being legally challenged by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR). The case could end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Latest Professional Athlete Who Said America Is Trash Matt Vespa
'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster Byron York
Does Joe Biden Know What Today Is Really All About? Rebecca Downs
Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Further Meddling With Social Media Content Matt Vespa
How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Plans to Limit the Power of the Supreme Court Matt Vespa
Bud Light Gets More Bad Sales News Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's the Latest Professional Athlete Who Said America Is Trash Matt Vespa