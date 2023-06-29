USA Today Slapped With Community Notes After Running Defense for Biden Gaffe

USA Today ran defense for President Joe Biden on Wednesday by omitting his often-occurring verbal mistake that he made while speaking with the press prior to leaving the White House.

"'He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world,' Biden said of Putin," was the quote USA Today published on Twitter. But they left out what Biden said at the beginning. The full quote, "It's hard to tell. He's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO. It’s not just the European Union."

BREAKING: President @JoeBiden says Russian President Vladimir Putin "is clearly losing the war in Iraq" WATCHpic.twitter.com/tMv7WhBrZZ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 28, 2023

Not only did USA Today not include the full quote in their social media post, but White House Correspondent Francesca Chambers did not include the quote in her story.

"He’s losing the war at home. And he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden said of Putin. https://t.co/Fibk4Hy4c4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2023

On Twitter, the news outlet's post was hit with a fact check, letting users know what they purposefully left out. It was also not the first time Biden made the mistake. At a fundraiser the night before, he also referred to Ukraine as Iraq and also said he had a "new best friend the prime minister of China" before correcting to say the Prime Minister of India.