Clarence Thomas' Concurring Opinion on Affirmative Action Is Fire
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Is No More, And the Left Is Melting...
Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Sen. Joni Ernst Dug Into Biden's Climate Hypocrisy and Found...More Hypocrisy
We Might Have Another Smoking Gun in the Biden Corruption Probe
DC School Sends Dire Warning to Parents After Another Student Is Killed
'Presumed Human Remains' Recovered From Titan Wreckage
Not All the Migrants DeSantis Sent to Martha's Vineyard Left
Why Was This Medical Condition Left Off Biden's Recent Health Assessments?
Casey DeSantis Reinforces Steadfast Commitment to Parents Rights on the Campaign Trail
‘Nonbinary’ Student Accepted Into Sorority Booted Out By National Headquarters
Revealed: Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message to a CCP-Linked Business Associate
Hunter Biden Forbids Daughter to Use His Last Name As Part of Child...
Exclusive Preview: Tim Scott Continues to Highlight Strong Pro-Life Record in New Iowa...
Tipsheet

Charges Dismissed in One of the NYC Subway Self-Defense Cases

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 29, 2023 10:15 AM

A New York City grand jury declined to indict 20-year-old Jordan Williams, who had been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the melee that left ex-con Devictor Ouedraogo dead, because further evidence showed he acted in self-defense, the New York Post reported.

Williams stabbed Ouedraogo with a knife after Ouedraogo attacked Williams and his girlfriend while on a subway train earlier this month, which was fatal for the attacker. The video evidence has not been released to public, but eye witnesses on the train also supported Williams' claim to self-defense.

“Our office conducted an impartial and thorough investigation of this tragic case, which included review of multiple videos and interviews with all available witnesses, and that evidence was fairly presented to a grand jury. Today, the charges against Jordan Williams have been dismissed,” a spokesman for District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. "Under New York law, a person is justified in using deadly physical force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to use such force to defend themselves or others from imminent use of deadly or unlawful physical force."

While Williams, a black man, is in the clear, Daniel Penny, a white man and Marine Corps veteran, was recently arraigned on a manslaughter indictment in the Manhattan subway choking death of Jordan Neely, who was threatening passengers on the subway train Penny was riding on. 

Recommended

Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions Spencer Brown

Penny pleaded not guilty to the charge and has maintained he had no choice but to restrain Neely for the safety of himself and others. He also says it was not his intention for Neely to die.

William's father told the Post while their are similarities to his son's case and Penny's, the main difference is his son was being actively attacked.

"What would you do if someone was beating you in the face?" he said. "You jump into survival mode. That’s what he did. He jumped into survival mode."

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions Spencer Brown
Affirmative Action in College Admissions Is No More, And the Left Is Melting Down Matt Vespa
DeSantis Refuses to Lose Kurt Schlichter
Revealed: Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message to a CCP-Linked Business Associate Guy Benson
Former Fox News Reporter Guts the Liberal Media's Latest Narrative on Trump Indictment Matt Vespa
We Might Have Another Smoking Gun in the Biden Corruption Probe Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action in College Admissions Spencer Brown