Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade

Chaya Raichik, better known as Libs of TikTok, posted a video on her personal account to rebuff the smear tactics being used by liberal activist Brian Krassenstein after she shared video showing pride parade participants being fully nude with children being in the audience.

Krassenstein defended the nudist bicyclist because "Seeing a man naked on a bike isn't going to have much of an impact on any kid. They have likely see their father or bother naked before" but then said Raichik sharing the video is going to have an impact on children.

#1 Seeing a man naked on a bike isn't going to have much of an impact on any kid. They have likely see their father or bother naked before.



#2 Sharing an uncensored video of a naked man on a bike to an audience of possibly 30 million kids on Twitter is arguably worse that… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 25, 2023

"Now I am a reporter and I'm a journalist and I thought that the story was important to show people, so I shared it. Now Brian is trying to remove that context and equate me reporting on the event to the actual event happening, which is obviously completely ridiculous," said Raichik. "But you know what would've have stopped me from reporting on the event: if it had never happened. But it did happen because this is apparently what is happening in our country now."

My response to the Krassenstein saga: pic.twitter.com/6OdpRxNqyT — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) June 27, 2023

Krassenstein continued to defend his position and said it was actually Raichik who is being a hypocrite.