Libs of TikTok Responds to Liberal Activist Smearing Her for Exposing Pride Parade

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 28, 2023 2:00 PM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Chaya Raichik, better known as Libs of TikTok, posted a video on her personal account to rebuff the smear tactics being used by liberal activist Brian Krassenstein after she shared video showing pride parade participants being fully nude with children being in the audience. 

Krassenstein defended the nudist bicyclist because "Seeing a man naked on a bike isn't going to have much of an impact on any kid. They have likely see their father or bother naked before" but then said Raichik sharing the video is going to have an impact on children.

"Now I am a reporter and I'm a journalist and I thought that the story was important to show people, so I shared it. Now Brian is trying to remove that context and equate me reporting on the event to the actual event happening, which is obviously completely ridiculous,"  said Raichik. "But you know what would've have stopped me from reporting on the event: if it had never happened. But it did happen because this is apparently what is happening in our country now."

The Leaked Trump Audio Is Bad Guy Benson

Krassenstein continued to defend his position and said it was actually Raichik who is being a hypocrite.

