Take a Look Inside the New Migrant Holding Facility Costing Taxpayers Millions of Dollars

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 27, 2023 1:00 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

In photos exclusively provided to Townhall, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) offered a glimpse inside the new Border Patrol holding facility designed to prevent overcrowding that has been a chronic issue under the Biden administration due to the ongoing border crisis.     

Gonzales said the annual operating cost for the facility is going to be at least $400 million a year.

"Yesterday, I toured the new migrant processing facility in El Paso. I’ve been to every corner of our southwest border and I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s larger than 6 football fields, has more amenities than a resort, and costs more than $400 million a year," Gonzales explained.

"For too long, American taxpayers have been footing the bill for Biden’s broken border policies. While everyone profits politically, communities in my district remain empty-handed with no long-term solutions in sight," he added.

The photos provided to Townhall show the facility is equipped with small telephone rooms for the migrants to use in private.

Rep. Tony Gonzales

Rep. Tony Gonzales

Rep. Tony Gonzales

The number of illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border are still historically high after Title 42 was lifted and Title 8 being enforced again. Large numbers of groups have been attempting to cross into Eagle Pass, Texas but they have been stopped by Texas and Florida state law enforcement. Still, mass releases are taking place for migrants who legally cross at a port of entry after setting up an appointment through the CBP One app.

