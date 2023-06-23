There's More Proof Biden Has Been Lying About Being Hunter's Business Partner
Tipsheet

Teens Go Crazy and Cause a Small Riot Inside of a Los Angeles McDonald's

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 23, 2023 11:45 AM
Videos posted to social media shows the moment black teenagers and adults wreak havoc inside a Los Angeles McDonald's on Juneteenth.      

The videos show the crowd attacking the employees, throwing objects at them, jumping on the counter, trashing merchandise, and stealing the cash registers. Some in the group took the registers outsides, smashed them on the ground to take the money inside.    

The employees can be seen pleading with the crowd to stop and having to retreat to the back of the restaurant for safety. 

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement officers were nearby when they noticed the scene unfold. They managed to arrest one suspect but were only able to charge the individual with "Receiving Stolen Property" because they could not directly connect him to the initial theft.

"Due to the violent nature of the large group, the arrestee was removed from the location along with law enforcement," LAPD added.

LAPD detectives investigating the case were able to identify a second individual who stole a cash register through the videos posted online. The juvenile was arrested, charged with robbery, and then released back to a "parent/guardian."

