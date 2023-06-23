It's Always Been About 'The Big Guy'
Tipsheet

Chris Christie Booed at Conference for Saying This About Donald Trump

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 23, 2023 3:00 PM

Chris Christie, one of the many long shot 2024 GOP presidential candidates, was booed at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday after he said former President Donald Trump has failed as a leader.

"Beware everybody of a leader who never makes mistakes. Beware of a leader who has no faults. Beware of a leader who says that when something goes wrong, it’s everybody else’s fault. And he goes, and he blames those people, for anything that goes wrong, but when things go right, everything is to his credit," the former New Jersey governor said.

Christie then listed off his early support for Trump in 2015 and the numerous positions he held during the campaign and Trump's presidency to show he did not make the decision to run against him lightly,"

"Why am I running for president of the United States? I’m running because he’s let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling, he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made. And — any of the faults that he has, and any of the things that he’s done. And that is not leadership everybody. That is a failure of leadership," Christie then said, prompting boos from the crowd.

"You can boo all you want, but here’s the thing, our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do," Christie said in response.

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (R) made headlines at the same conference for endorsing Trump for 2024.

