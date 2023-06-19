Doctor Offered Big Cash for Charity to Debate Vaccine Science...He Declined
Blew Hawaii
What Biden Said About the Chinese Spy Ballon Rehashes If He's Been Bought...
Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump
Why NYC Slapped Former Mayor Bill de Blasio With a $500,000 Fine
Why a Penn State Professor Wanted Authorities to Kill Him After Being Caught...
Maryland's Governor Had Poor Choice of Words While Discussing 'Book Bans'
Twitter Comes for CNN Over Its Father's Day Tweet
Dem Quickly Corrects Herself After Saying What Needs to Happen to Trump
Hey, Leftists, Leave Them Kids Alone
I Like DeSantis But I Am Voting Trump To Save Our Nation
Ignoring the Biological Threat
Democrat-Led Bill Would Give Immigrants Instant Access to Federal Benefits
Realtor: I'm Helping LGBT People 'Escape' Red States Via the, Um, 'Rainbow Underground...
Tipsheet

Son of Far-Left MN Democrat Accused of Killing Five in Deadly Crash

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 19, 2023 12:10 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The son of a far-left former state representative in Minnesota is accused of crashing into a vehicle at a very high speed, killing five young women, and then fled the scene before being arrested.

The incident began when Derrick John Thompson, the son of former Rep. John Thompson, fled a Minnesota state trooper who was positioned on the highway and noticed his speeding vehicle. Thompson immediately exited the highway before a traffic stop could be initiated. He then ran a red light at the intersection crashing into the car occupied by the five women, who were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alpha News.

The victims are Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adan, 19.

Video of the crash was obtained by Alpha News, showing how devastating the moment of impact was. 

Recommended

Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump Spencer Brown

Thompson previously pled guilty to fleeing police and causing a crash in Montecito, California in September 2018. While being chased, he struck a pedestrian before bailing on foot.

The elder Thompson is a staunch anti-police activist and led protests outside the home of the head of the Minneapolis police union. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump Spencer Brown
What Biden Said About the Chinese Spy Ballon Rehashes If He's Been Bought Off Matt Vespa
Our Next President Must Fix Our Military First Kurt Schlichter
Twitter Comes for CNN Over Its Father's Day Tweet Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Are Horrible People Derek Hunter
Doctor Offered Big Cash for Charity to Debate Vaccine Science...He Declined Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Harvard Poll Has Bad News for the DOJ's Case Against Donald Trump Spencer Brown