Son of Far-Left MN Democrat Accused of Killing Five in Deadly Crash

The son of a far-left former state representative in Minnesota is accused of crashing into a vehicle at a very high speed, killing five young women, and then fled the scene before being arrested.

The incident began when Derrick John Thompson, the son of former Rep. John Thompson, fled a Minnesota state trooper who was positioned on the highway and noticed his speeding vehicle. Thompson immediately exited the highway before a traffic stop could be initiated. He then ran a red light at the intersection crashing into the car occupied by the five women, who were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to Alpha News.

The victims are Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adan, 19.

Video of the crash was obtained by Alpha News, showing how devastating the moment of impact was.

WARNING: Disturbing video shows moment of impact from reckless driver speeding & running a red light before killing five people and fleeing the scene. Sources have identified the driver as Derrick John Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson. pic.twitter.com/JVvNDwuaOV — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 18, 2023

Thompson previously pled guilty to fleeing police and causing a crash in Montecito, California in September 2018. While being chased, he struck a pedestrian before bailing on foot.

The elder Thompson is a staunch anti-police activist and led protests outside the home of the head of the Minneapolis police union.