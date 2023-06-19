Fans Who Met Kamala Harris Desperately Want You to Know She's a Good VP

It is no secret Vice President Kamala Harris has likability issues, from her inability to not be off-script and her nervous cackle she throws in every few words. It's one of the many reasons why her approval ratings are low.

It has become a meme at this point to where whenever Harris speaks publicly, there is a guarantee she will come up with a repetitive word salad that will leave everyone wondering what she is trying to say. That is, of course, after everyone is done finished trying to figure out what President Joe Biden just said at a public event.

But two high-profile Democrats took to Twitter to say the public's impression of the vice president is simply wrong.

Political commentator David Rothkopf said he wish his meeting with Harris was televised so the country could see how se was "exceptional--insightful, moving, masterfully in command of the issues."

I had an unusual privilege yesterday. I was invited to a small meeting with @VP. I wish this was an opportunity everyone could have. I wish it had been televised. It was extraordinary and she was exceptional--insightful, moving, masterfully in command of the issues. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 15, 2023

She was absolutely fluent in the details of highly complex issues. She was warm and genuinely funny. The flashes of the fighter she has been when in the Senate or as California attorney general were striking and conveyed a real sense of strength and leadership. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 15, 2023

"I am certain that anyone who had the opportunity to interact with her as I did would come away with an entirely different [and] highly encouraging perspective on our Vice President. Further, it was also clear her excellent team was committed to ensuring more people saw her up close," Rothkopf also wrote in his lengthy praise of Harris, adding, "She has also been working much harder than many people understand playing a central role for the administration on the biggest national security issues of the day..."

Democrat political consultant Julie Zebrak chimed in to say Harris definitely is not the airhead she has been made out to be.

The VP is confident in her role as VP. She knows that POTUS can’t get to every issue and every place, and she is there to support POTUS. She understands how VPs have been viewed, treated historically, and why her unique position as a first can make her even more of a target./2 — @JulieZebrak 🌻 (@JulieZebrak) June 15, 2023

The VP is laser focused on gun violence, Roe/Dobbs, climate, and root causes – but her commitment to issues such as voting rights, small businesses, and maternal mortality remain constant. /3 — @JulieZebrak 🌻 (@JulieZebrak) June 15, 2023



