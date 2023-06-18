Armed IRS Agents Shut Down Montana Gun Store in a 'Soviet-style Intimidation' Raid
Tipsheet

Biden Might Have Said the Dumbest Thing About Firearms

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 18, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden spoke out against stabilizing braces during a speech, in which he erroneously claimed putting a brace on a pistol makes it more dangerous because it increases the caliber the firearm shoots.

"Made it harder for people to buy stabilize braces. Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun — makes it more — you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun," Biden said.

People on social media mocked Biden for making such a false statement:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) recently changed the rule for stabilizing braces to where they must be registered with the federal agency. The brace was originally designed to help people with disabilities to be able to shoot.

The Reload reported after the only a fraction of the guns affected by the ATF’s new rule were registered during the four-month grace period. In total, the ATF received 255,162 applications for the registration. There are an estimated three to forty million braces in the hands of Americans, so the compliance rate is between 0.6 percent and eight percent.

