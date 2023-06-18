Biden Might Have Said the Dumbest Thing About Firearms

President Joe Biden spoke out against stabilizing braces during a speech, in which he erroneously claimed putting a brace on a pistol makes it more dangerous because it increases the caliber the firearm shoots.

"Made it harder for people to buy stabilize braces. Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun — makes it more — you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun," Biden said.

BIDEN: "Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun — makes it more — you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun!" pic.twitter.com/kVIguUATau — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 17, 2023

People on social media mocked Biden for making such a false statement:

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard a politician say about guns.



A plastic brace on a gun does not change the CALIBER OF THE GUN or the rate of fire. https://t.co/9PflgfDKBz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 17, 2023

People are making fun of him for this but it’s true. Just last week I went to the range with my .300 blackout. Forgot it had the brace on it. Round went right through the target and the berm. Round is still traveling as we speak circling the globe and it’s killed 5000 people. https://t.co/KQY1YoQWGH — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 17, 2023

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) recently changed the rule for stabilizing braces to where they must be registered with the federal agency. The brace was originally designed to help people with disabilities to be able to shoot.

The Reload reported after the only a fraction of the guns affected by the ATF’s new rule were registered during the four-month grace period. In total, the ATF received 255,162 applications for the registration. There are an estimated three to forty million braces in the hands of Americans, so the compliance rate is between 0.6 percent and eight percent.