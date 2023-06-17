The ACLU Is Mad at Florida for What They Did Not Provide to Death Row Prisoner

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) voiced their anger towards the state of Florida because they executed a prisoner on death row, who claimed to be transgender, because they did not provide "medically necessary gender-affirming care."

Using female pronouns to refer to Duane Owen, a convicted murderer and rapist, the ACLU said by not providing "gender-affirming care" it resulted in "enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody."

The state of Florida never provided medically necessary gender-affirming care to Duane Owen — causing her enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody. pic.twitter.com/kjmzCrY2uh — ACLU (@ACLU) June 16, 2023

"In legal papers she drafted, Owen wrote that she 'should be accorded the 'essence of human dignity' and be allowed to become 'who she was meant to be' before her death.No one should be killed by the state. The time to end the racist, unfair and cruel death penalty is now," the ACLU continued.

Owen was convicted of killing a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two in separate attacks months apart in 1984 while children were sleeping in the homes he targeted, according to CBS News. Owen attacked two other women who survived before he was caught by authorities.

HE wanted to be housed in a women’s prison. Presumably because as a violent rapist he wanted to be around more potential victims in a captive space. Good thing we don’t do that in Florida. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 17, 2023