Why Two Philly Students Got Humiliated at Their High School Graduation
Dodgers' Decision to Re-Invite Anti-Catholic Drag Nuns Backfires Massively
Did You Notice What Was Offensive About a Realtor's Scheme to Get LGBT...
As Blinken Travels to China, Republicans Attack Biden's Failed Efforts to Show Up...
RNC Vows to Stand By Trump Despite Push Back Amid Indictment
The Left’s Modern Day Assassination Against Trump
Hillary Clinton Doesn't Even Bother to Deny She Got Away With Classified Docs...
Iran’s Future Is in Democracy, One That Rejects Both Theocracy and Monarchy
What's Really to Blame for the Canadian Wildfires
If You’re Concerned About a Radical Dominionist Takeover of America, Look to the...
Why Are Churches Caving to Political and Cultural Ideologies?
Why Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Unlawful
New Drug Pricing Legislation Would Kill Small Biotech Firms
Fox Fires Producer Who Approved Calling Biden a 'Wannabe Dictator'
Tipsheet

The ACLU Is Mad at Florida for What They Did Not Provide to Death Row Prisoner

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 17, 2023 11:00 AM
ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) voiced their anger towards the state of Florida because they executed a prisoner on death row, who claimed to be transgender, because they did not provide "medically necessary gender-affirming care."

Using female pronouns to refer to Duane Owen, a convicted murderer and rapist, the ACLU said by not providing "gender-affirming care" it resulted in "enormous suffering and violating her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment for the more than 30 years she was in state custody."

"In legal papers she drafted, Owen wrote that she 'should be accorded the 'essence of human dignity' and be allowed to become 'who she was meant to be' before her death.No one should be killed by the state. The time to end the racist, unfair and cruel death penalty is now," the ACLU continued.

Owen was convicted of killing a 14-year-old babysitter and a 38-year-old mother of two in separate attacks months apart in 1984 while children were sleeping in the homes he targeted, according to CBS News. Owen attacked two other women who survived before he was caught by authorities.

Recommended

Why Two Philly Students Got Humiliated at Their High School Graduation Matt Vespa
Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Two Philly Students Got Humiliated at Their High School Graduation Matt Vespa
Dodgers' Decision to Re-Invite Anti-Catholic Drag Nuns Backfires Massively Matt Vespa
What's Really to Blame for the Canadian Wildfires William D. Balgord
Fox News Workers Were in for a Shock When They Logged Into Their Employee Portals Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What Was Offensive About a Realtor's Scheme to Get LGBT Folks Out of Red States? Matt Vespa
Why Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Unlawful Paul Kamenar

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Two Philly Students Got Humiliated at Their High School Graduation Matt Vespa