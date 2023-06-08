Here Are Some of the Worst Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers in the Media
MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document
Sen. Hawley Obliterates a Biden Nominee Over Her Defense of Religious Discrimination
'Their Lies Start With Their Name': Bank of America Slammed for Using Woke...
New Biden Regulations on Gas Furnaces Set to Hammer American Households
How Pence's Campaign Believes He Can Win Voters on His Actions During J6
Brian Stelter Has an...Interesting Take on CNN's Trump-Era Reporting
Missouri Gov. Signs Bills Banning Trans Surgeries for Children and Protecting Women’s Spor...
The Left's Reaction to the Wildfires Is Just What You'd Expect
Worse and Worse: California's Downward Spiral Continues
Democrat Governor Proposes a 28th Amendment to Enshrine Gun Control in the U.S....
Should Smart Phones Be Banned in Schools?
President Biden Vetoes Measure to Overturn Student Loan Debt 'Forgiveness' Plan
Comer Cancels Move to Hold Director Wray in Contempt After FBI Comes to...
Tipsheet

Montana Republican's Message for Democrats Complaining About Wildfire Smoke

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 08, 2023 2:00 PM

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R) posted a video on his Twitter account saying if Democrats complaining about the smoke coming from wildfires in Canada, they need to ensure places are able to do forest fire prevention. 

There are air advisories across the east coast because of the smoke, covering Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia as well. Democrats have taken to social media to say it is because of events like this is why people need to take climate change seriously.

"I have zero empathy for D.C. politicians complaining about the smoke. If you won’t allow us to responsibly manage forests, you should have to deal with the consequences just like we do in the West," Zinke tweeted.

Zinke notes in the video you can barely see the Washington Monument from Capitol Hill.

Recommended

MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document Spencer Brown

Because of the haze, masks are once again making a comeback in the affected cities.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document Spencer Brown
Worse and Worse: California's Downward Spiral Continues Guy Benson
Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With? Kurt Schlichter
Sen. Hawley Obliterates a Biden Nominee Over Her Defense of Religious Discrimination Matt Vespa
New Biden Regulations on Gas Furnaces Set to Hammer American Households Matt Vespa
Watch Antifa Get Pummeled by Anti-Woke Parents Outside School Board Meeting Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document Spencer Brown