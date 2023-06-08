Montana Republican's Message for Democrats Complaining About Wildfire Smoke

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R) posted a video on his Twitter account saying if Democrats complaining about the smoke coming from wildfires in Canada, they need to ensure places are able to do forest fire prevention.

There are air advisories across the east coast because of the smoke, covering Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia as well. Democrats have taken to social media to say it is because of events like this is why people need to take climate change seriously.

Between NYC in wildfire smoke and this in PR, it bears repeating how unprepared we are for the climate crisis.



We must adapt our food systems, energy grids, infrastructure, healthcare, etc ASAP to prepare for what’s to come and catch up to what is already here. #GreenNewDeal 🌱 https://t.co/GT7hY4Ffm3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2023

"I have zero empathy for D.C. politicians complaining about the smoke. If you won’t allow us to responsibly manage forests, you should have to deal with the consequences just like we do in the West," Zinke tweeted.

Zinke notes in the video you can barely see the Washington Monument from Capitol Hill.

I have zero empathy for D.C. politicians complaining about the smoke.



If you won’t allow us to responsibly manage forests, you should have to deal with the consequences just like we do in the West. pic.twitter.com/mY7bDP19dy — Rep Ryan Zinke (@RepRyanZinke) June 8, 2023

Because of the haze, masks are once again making a comeback in the affected cities.

BREAKING: @MWCOG has issued a CODE PURPLE for DC area. "The D.C. region has not previously recorded a Code Purple day for fine particle pollution." Code purple means air is unhealthy for all people. Limit time outside and/or wear mask. pic.twitter.com/OYW8FVxEdE — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 8, 2023