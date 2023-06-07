WATCH: Antifa Gets Pummeled by Anti-Woke Parents Outside CA School Board Meeting

Antifa members who showed up outside a public meeting for the Glendale, California school system on Tuesday got beat down by the Armenian parents who showed up to voice their opposition to LGBTQ+ curriculum in the classroom.

Video from the protest showed brawling between the two sides, with Glendale police officers having to move in and arrest people. The southern California Antifa cell put out the call on social media to show up to the protest in the days leading up to the event.

An all out brawl is underway outside the Glendale School Board meeting in Los Angeles between Armenian-American families angry at the school doing pride events and far left protesters that have gathered to oppose them.

pic.twitter.com/sZ0RxQW8VG — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) June 7, 2023

The guy in the pink bandana from the first video got arrested.



The Armenian protesters mocked him as police put him in the van.

Breaking: Glendale (CA) Police beat back the Armenian-American men who want to fight #Antifa outside the school board meeting. The immigrant families oppose pride celebrations in schools. Antifa, communists & far-left protesters gathered to support that.

"While most of the protest was peaceful, a small group of individuals engaged in behavior deemed unsafe and a risk to public safety. Despite police attempts to de-escalate the situation, at least three individuals were arrested for various charges, including unlawful use of pepper spray and willfully obstructing officers in the course of their duties. After the initial arrests, additional attempts to de-escalate the crowd failed," the Glendale Police Department said.

"Once the protest exceeded the bounds of peaceful assembly and in adherence to our duty to protect public safety, a dispersal order was given just after 6:00 pm. Additional police resources were requested to ensure the safety of the Glendale community would not be compromised," Glendale police added.

A total of three people were arrested.

Local sources tell me it was this use of Armenian colors/symbols mixed with LGBTQI+, pup play pride in the shape of a Christian cross that incensed Armenian-American families in Los Angeles & caused them to mobilize against the school boards. This eventually led to yesterday's…




