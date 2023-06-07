We Should Be Very Nervous About Another Trump Indictment
Tipsheet

WATCH: Antifa Gets Pummeled by Anti-Woke Parents Outside CA School Board Meeting

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 07, 2023 1:30 PM
@MrOlmos

Antifa members who showed up outside a public meeting for the Glendale, California school system on Tuesday got beat down by the Armenian parents who showed up to voice their opposition to LGBTQ+ curriculum in the classroom.

Video from the protest showed brawling between the two sides, with Glendale police officers having to move in and arrest people. The southern California Antifa cell put out the call on social media to show up to the protest in the days leading up to the event.

"While most of the protest was peaceful, a small group of individuals engaged in behavior deemed unsafe and a risk to public safety. Despite police attempts to de-escalate the situation, at least three individuals were arrested for various charges, including unlawful use of pepper spray and willfully obstructing officers in the course of their duties. After the initial arrests, additional attempts to de-escalate the crowd failed," the Glendale Police Department said.

"Once the protest exceeded the bounds of peaceful assembly and in adherence to our duty to protect public safety, a dispersal order was given just after 6:00 pm. Additional police resources were requested to ensure the safety of the Glendale community would not be compromised," Glendale police added.

A total of three people were arrested.


