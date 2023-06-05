This Is Where Walgreens Unveiled an Anti-Shoplifting Version of Its Stores

A Walgreens store located in Chicago's South Loop got a massive makeover recently that seemingly has one goal in mind: deterring shoplifting.

CWB Chicago first reported about the change at the location. The set up inside leaves only two aisles in the whole store the public has access to, labeled “essentials” where “customers may shop for themselves.” Other items such as alcohol and deodorant are only accessible by ordering online or through a kiosk, which an employee will then get for the customer.

A Walgreens spokesperson said the company is “testing a new experience at this store with new concepts, technologies, and practices to enhance the experiences of our customers and team members."

"It will continue to offer retail products and pharmacy services, just with a new look and feel that focuses on shopping digitally for convenience. Inside the store, customers will find an area where they can pick-up orders, digital kiosks for placing an order, as well as an area to shop for essential items."

How is the new format being received? A little mixed.

Block Club Chicago reported locals they spoke to reacted with confusion or understanding.

"The way it was set up before, it was easier to move in and out," Sirak Goitom said. "I don’t think this is good for business. And security can’t be that much better if there’s self-checkout."

"I don’t understand why they had to move everything to the back at just this store. … There’s crime everywhere. It’s racial profiling. Why don’t you trust your customers?" said Jacoby Gunn.

Mu Ergin, regular of the store, said the location has been improved with the renovation because previously it was "dirty, smelly, and not properly organized."