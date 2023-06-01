The Legal Test That's Present in a Trump Aide's Upcoming Contempt of Congress...
You're Not Going to Be Able to Keep Your Job in Broadcast Media...
Another State Is Sending the National Guard to the Southern Border
Sick of the Moral Preening of Conservatives After Every Loss
'Huge Victory': Pentagon Orders Cancellation of 'Family Friendly' Drag Show at Nevada Air...
Americans Were Told to 'Trust the Science.' But What Happens When 'The Science'...
Mayor Adams Signs Bill Creating New Protected Class in NYC
GOP Congressman Makes Retirement Announcement
Raising the Debt Ceiling is Nothing but Government Theft
Death of the Professions
Gavin Newsom Takes His 'Banning Books' Complaints to a Whole New Level
Is It a Mistake for DeSantis to Respond to Trump's Attacks Against Florida's...
Yes We Fight, But Not With the Weapons of the World
Protecting our Kids’ Mental Health by Protecting their Sexual Health
Tipsheet

'Out of Control!': Residents in This Very Liberal City Are Angry Over High Crime

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 01, 2023 11:30 AM
Screenshot

Residents of Oakland, California voiced their anger at the city leaders during a community meeting for the high crime rates, particularly against women, and pleaded for the police to be able to do their jobs.

The Berkeley Scanner reported hundreds of residents turned out for the meeting, telling stories how they have been beaten and robbed, often times by teenagers.

"Two kids beat the sh*t of me in front of my house last Monday night," one woman said. "Down on the pavement. Punching me, kicking me, dragging me through the street."

"They did not get my purse. I have lungs. And my neighbors heard me and they came out," she added. "I’m almost 60 years old. I’m one of the old women that just got taken down. And it’s happening everywhere."

Lisa McNally, a public school teacher, said she went on a ride-along with the Oakland Police Department, recalling how "appalled" she was at seeing how the officers were treated by the community, "You couldn't pay me to do that."

"Oakland is out of control with the crime. I'm fed up, I'm absolutely fed up. We're all fed up because of you and your policies and you coddle these criminals! You're coddling!" McNally said to an applause from the audience.

Recommended

Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson

"Now I am asking you to let the cops start off giving tickets to low level offense, starting with license plates," she continued. 

Violent crime in Oakland has increased 7 percent this year and robberies are up 12 percent compared to the same period last year. Much of the rise in crime has been occurring in North Oakland. The San Francisco Chronicle reported North Oakland "has seen a 22 percent increase in robberies over last year — from 101 reports to 123 — and an 18 percent increase in violent crime, from 211 incidents to 249."

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson
What’s The Plan, Ronna? Kurt Schlichter
The Anniversary the Media Would Prefer You Forget Ann Coulter
Gavin Newsom Takes His 'Banning Books' Complaints to a Whole New Level Rebecca Downs
Is It a Mistake for DeSantis to Respond to Trump's Attacks Against Florida's COVID Performance? Guy Benson
You're Not Going to Be Able to Keep Your Job in Broadcast Media If You Drop That Word Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is the Sleeping Conservative Dragon Finally Waking Up? Victor Davis Hanson