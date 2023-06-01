'Out of Control!': Residents in This Very Liberal City Are Angry Over High Crime

Residents of Oakland, California voiced their anger at the city leaders during a community meeting for the high crime rates, particularly against women, and pleaded for the police to be able to do their jobs.

The Berkeley Scanner reported hundreds of residents turned out for the meeting, telling stories how they have been beaten and robbed, often times by teenagers.

"Two kids beat the sh*t of me in front of my house last Monday night," one woman said. "Down on the pavement. Punching me, kicking me, dragging me through the street."

"They did not get my purse. I have lungs. And my neighbors heard me and they came out," she added. "I’m almost 60 years old. I’m one of the old women that just got taken down. And it’s happening everywhere."

Lisa McNally, a public school teacher, said she went on a ride-along with the Oakland Police Department, recalling how "appalled" she was at seeing how the officers were treated by the community, "You couldn't pay me to do that."

"Oakland is out of control with the crime. I'm fed up, I'm absolutely fed up. We're all fed up because of you and your policies and you coddle these criminals! You're coddling!" McNally said to an applause from the audience.

"Now I am asking you to let the cops start off giving tickets to low level offense, starting with license plates," she continued.

This is how angry people were at the meeting last night. This is in perhaps the most left-wing city in the country. https://t.co/S9LOdzgves pic.twitter.com/qDxvNWYggm — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) May 31, 2023

Violent crime in Oakland has increased 7 percent this year and robberies are up 12 percent compared to the same period last year. Much of the rise in crime has been occurring in North Oakland. The San Francisco Chronicle reported North Oakland "has seen a 22 percent increase in robberies over last year — from 101 reports to 123 — and an 18 percent increase in violent crime, from 211 incidents to 249."