Tipsheet

MSNBC Host: Voters Will Not Get Why DeSantis Accuses Disney of Grooming Children

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 30, 2023 2:00 PM

MSNBC host Willie Geist said voters in other parts of the country will not understand when presidential candidate Governor Ron DeSantis (R) says Disney is sexualizing minors and therefore will be a losing issue for him to run on.

"Joe, to your point about majoring in minors, most Americans, the vast majority of Americans hear him say that Disney is sexualizing children, and they just go, ‘What is he even talking about? What is the story behind it? What does that even mean?’ Most of them are going out to see Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid,’ $150 million it made at the box office, whatever it was this weekend," Geist said about the latest Disney movie, which has been panned by viewers and critics.

"If [DeSantis] is standing on a debate stage with Joe Biden and he starts talking about Disney sexualizing young children, does that turn on voters in the suburbs of Atlanta and Philadelphia and Milwaukee? Is that something that they’re concerned about or that they even understand? We’ll see," Geist added.

Fellow morning host Joe Scarborough went on to predict DeSantis can actually beat former President Donald Trump because he is more "competent."

"I don’t agree with the conventional wisdom about Ron DeSantis. I think, right now, he is even money. And I know a lot of people would laugh at that. I think Ron DeSantis right now is even money to be the next Republican nominee for president. I do think that if he learns how to get out of his way, and we’re still, you know, nine months off from elections, he could beat Donald Trump because he is so much more competent than Donald Trump," Scarborough explained. 

The battle between Disney and DeSantis originates from when the multi-billion dollar came out against the Parental Rights in Education bill before it was signed into law. The law, falsely called the "Don't Say Gay" law by liberals and the mainstream media, prevents teachers from discussing gender and sexual theories with their young students. DeSantis and the Florida legislature then moved to revoke Disney's special self-governing status in Orlando.


