Chicago's 'Peacekeeper' Plan to Address Crime Went As Well As You Expected

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 30, 2023 9:45 AM
Chicago Police Department

Chicago's plans to address its crime problem continues to hit roadblocks in the aftermath of a "peacekeeper" being charged with taking part in a vicious assault and robbery during the Memorial Day weekend.

"Peacekeepers" are part of the city's plan to have community members be involved in preventing crimes without having to always rely on the beleaguered police department. Before the start of the weekend that marks the beginning of summer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) touted the peacekeepers as the "anti-violence strategy with a community-focused approach, these outreach workers will help de-escalate and keep our neighborhoods safe."

The New York Post reports Oscar Montes, 31, was wearing one of the special yellow neon vests when police say he and a group of others pulled a driver out of his car before battering and robbing him. When police had arrived, Montes was seen trying to take off the vest.

Montes' is accused of grabbing the victim's cell phone and beating him with it. Montes was just released from prison earlier this month after serving a 10-year prison term for shooting at a rival gang member. He was held without bail on Sunday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 53 people had been shot across the city during the three day weekend. At least 10 of them had died. Two two-year-old children were shot in separate incidents. 

