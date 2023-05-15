NYC Mayor Has Some Regrets About Being a Sanctuary City
Tipsheet

Bankrupt VICE Links Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting to Daniel Penny's Case

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 15, 2023 2:30 PM
Vice News, whose parent company Vice has filed for bankruptcy protection, published a story that links the Kyle Rittenhouse self-defense shooting with the Daniel Perry case and how conservatives have praised the men as heroes for their actions.

Calling multiple arrestee Jordan Neely as an "unhoused Black man," Vice News' report states, "Just as they did with Kyle Rittenhouse, the right is lionizing Daniel Penny, who’s charged with manslaughter, hailing him as a 'hero' and 'a good samaritan.'"

The story goes on to lament how are coming to the defense of a man who is being seen as a victim of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg: 

From the very beginning, right-wing lawmakers and conservative commentators have sought to reframe the debate over Neely’s death as one related to Democrats being weak on crime. Neely, who was homeless, was in psychological distress at the time Penny 'subdued' him, according to witness accounts. But Penny’s defenders tried to justify his actions by claiming that Neely posed a threat to passengers.

Now, just as they did with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was ultimately acquitted in the killing of two people with an assault rifle during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, the right is lionizing Penny, who is white, and demonizing the Black unhoused man he killed.

Perry's defense fund so far has raised over $2 million, with big names such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Tim Pool, and Vivek Ramaswamy throwing their support for Perry.

