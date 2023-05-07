Mass Shooting at Texas Mall Leaves Eight Dead
Tipsheet

WATCH: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Attempt to Evade Law Enforcement in El Paso

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 07, 2023 11:00 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

EL PASO, Texas — Border Patrol and local law enforcement continue to be overwhelmed by the number of people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border before Title 42 is set to expire next week. A striking example of this played out on Saturday when around 200 illegal immigrants brazenly walked along Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway during the day, attempting to reach the downtown area.

The El Paso Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, and Border Patrol was monitoring the large group, working to ensure no cars on the highway accidentally hit people.

Once the group started to exit the highway, that is when law enforcement moved in to take the individuals into custody. This caused the group to run away and scatter in different directions, but many were initially caught and put in handcuffs.

Smaller groups broke off and attempted to run away, resulting in a game of cat and mouse. One group of single, adult men tried to seek refuge inside a Salvation Army building, but Border Patrol and El Paso police got all of them out. Most of those in the group were from Venezuela, but other countries included Colombia and Ecuador.    

The outside of the Salvation Army building became a collection point for other law enforcement officers to drop off other illegal immigrants they manage to take into custody.

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

It appears the vast majority of the original group were taken into custody but there were other smaller groups who went in different directions so it is hard to say whether every single one was able to be apprehended. The fact such a large group felt comfortable enough to attempt to avoid arrest during the day speaks to how much the dynamic has changed during the border crisis. The city and its residents are concerned what will happen once Title 42 goes away on May 11. 

