Chicago Police Stations Are Now Turning Into Homeless Camps for Migrants

Police stations in Chicago are now having to become homeless shelters for processed and released migrants who made it to the city due to the lack of space as a result of the growing number of people coming from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pictures on Twitter shows the lobbies of the police stations full of people sleeping on the ground.

This is the 24th district Chicago Police station lobby located near Clark and Devon.



This is inhumane.

This is a lack of planning.

This is a result of failure.



It's easy to declare sanctuary status but much harder to actually be a sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/xzhGOM4K6q — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 4, 2023

New: Chicago police precincts have become temporary migrant shelters pic.twitter.com/5091jRRpVk — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 3, 2023

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn tweeted his sources tell him officers sympathize with the migrants but having them inside police stations is not a long-term solution.

CPD sources say they sympathize with the homeless migrants, and even assist them, but the ongoing situation once again shines a spotlight on the nationwide immigration crisis and the city of Chicago’s troubles with migrant housing — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 3, 2023

Police sources say the migrants are often ‘sick’ and ‘vomiting.’ One ranking police source tells Fox “I walk past human feces on the way in” to work. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) May 3, 2023

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) begging him to stop sending processed and released migrants because the city is stretched thin. Abbott replied the only way to solve both their problems is to have President Joe Biden reverse his open borders agenda.