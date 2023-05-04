The Left Launches a New, Malicious Attack on Clarence Thomas
Blue State Madness: Police Can No Longer Pursue Suspects in Seattle
Senators Demand to Know Why the Navy Is Using a CCP Spy App...
So, That's When We'll Know the Findings of Georgia's 2020 Election Probe
Obama's DHS Secretary Throws Cold Water on Biden Admin's Post-Title 42 Plan
Russia Accuses US of Involvement in Drone Strike
Epstein's Islands Have Been Sold. Here's What They Will Become.
The Issue Gaetz and AOC Have Just Teamed Up On
Interior Secretary Unaware China Dominates Market for Rare Earth Minerals Necessary for EV...
‘Useful Idiots’ and the US Navy
Cycling Governing Body Defends Trans Athlete Policy After Man Wins Women’s Race
White House Transcript Forced to Correct KJP's Claim on '134 Billion' Disability Claims...
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie
Team DeSantis Tells Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to 'Take a Hike'
Tipsheet

Chicago Police Stations Are Now Turning Into Homeless Camps for Migrants

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  May 04, 2023 12:20 PM
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Police stations in Chicago are now having to become homeless shelters for processed and released migrants who made it to the city due to the lack of space as a result of the growing number of people coming from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pictures on Twitter shows the lobbies of the police stations full of people sleeping on the ground.

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn tweeted his sources tell him officers sympathize with the migrants but having them inside police stations is not a long-term solution.

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson

Outgoing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) begging him to stop sending processed and released migrants because the city is stretched thin. Abbott replied the only way to solve both their problems is to have President Joe Biden reverse his open borders agenda.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson
Judge Paula Schlichter RIP Kurt Schlichter
The New Ugly Americans Victor Davis Hanson
Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Dropped This Line to Defend Blinken's Hunter Biden Lie Matt Vespa
So, That's When We'll Know the Findings of Georgia's 2020 Election Probe Matt Vespa
How to Bribe the Supreme Court Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
KJP Gets Snippy and Condescending When Called Out on a Blatant Lie Guy Benson