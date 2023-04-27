Of Course, That's Why the Pentagon Leaker Is Back in the News
Biden's Devastating New Job Approval Rating
San Francisco Fed Facing New Investigation Over Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Lia Thomas Wants Total Submission From Women
Eric Swalwell Was Not Happy After GOP Rep Brought Up 'Yum Yum'
Nikki Haley Needs to Read the Room
Is This DOJ Indictment the Latest Example of the Criminalization of Speech?
Fellow Democrat at Odds With Durbin Over Supreme Court Justices
Missouri Judge Blocks Rule Restricting Irreversible Transgender Care
John Kennedy's Exchange With Abortion Activist Highlights Democrats' Endgame
New Trump Ad: It Would Be Disloyal of DeSantis to Run Against Me...
CNN Has an Interesting Take on the 2024 Primary Season
Joe Biden Threatens To 'Finish the Job'
Montana Republicans Block Trans Democrat Rep From House Floor
Tipsheet

LA Times Responds After Biden Is Caught Using Cheat Sheet for Press Conference

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 27, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Los Angeles Times denied submitting questions to the White House after photos showed President Joe Biden using a cheat sheet with not just a name and photo of the LA Times reporter he was supposed to first call on, but a question about his policies on the card as well.

Hillary Manning, vice president of communications for the Los Angeles Times, told Fox News in a statement people should be asking the White House why that information was put on the card:

"Our reporter did not submit any questions in advance of the Q&A with President Biden. Courtney Subramanian covers the White House for the Los Angeles Times. As such, she is in regular contact with the White House press office seeking information for her reporting. You would have to ask the White House who prepared the document for the president and why they included that question."

When reporting on the incident, CNN host Kaitlan Collins said there were "allegations" about if reporters were submitting questions in advanced. White House reporter Arlette Saenz said Republicans have "seized" on to the moment to accuse the mainstream media of colluding with White House officials.

Recommended

Struck Down, Tucker Will Become More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine Kurt Schlichter

"It’s not uncommon for the White House to prepare these types of briefing materials for the president. But it’s the level of specificity that is in the spotlight in this moment. As you noted, that note card included the name and photo of a reporter and also a possible question. Now it’s worth noting that her question was not identical to what was on that note card," Saenz said.


Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Struck Down, Tucker Will Become More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine Kurt Schlichter
John Kennedy's Exchange With Abortion Activist Highlights Democrats' Endgame Rebecca Downs
The Primetime Ratings Collapse at Fox News Has Begun Matt Vespa
The First Quarter GDP Report Is a Disaster Spencer Brown
Biden's Devastating New Job Approval Rating Spencer Brown
Of Course, That's Why the Pentagon Leaker Is Back in the News Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Struck Down, Tucker Will Become More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine Kurt Schlichter