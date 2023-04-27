LA Times Responds After Biden Is Caught Using Cheat Sheet for Press Conference

The Los Angeles Times denied submitting questions to the White House after photos showed President Joe Biden using a cheat sheet with not just a name and photo of the LA Times reporter he was supposed to first call on, but a question about his policies on the card as well.

Hillary Manning, vice president of communications for the Los Angeles Times, told Fox News in a statement people should be asking the White House why that information was put on the card:

"Our reporter did not submit any questions in advance of the Q&A with President Biden. Courtney Subramanian covers the White House for the Los Angeles Times. As such, she is in regular contact with the White House press office seeking information for her reporting. You would have to ask the White House who prepared the document for the president and why they included that question."

Joe Biden gets caught RED-HANDED using a CHEAT SHEET of reporters INCLUDING the very questions that they're going to ask...



...and the reporters go along with it!

When reporting on the incident, CNN host Kaitlan Collins said there were "allegations" about if reporters were submitting questions in advanced. White House reporter Arlette Saenz said Republicans have "seized" on to the moment to accuse the mainstream media of colluding with White House officials.

"It’s not uncommon for the White House to prepare these types of briefing materials for the president. But it’s the level of specificity that is in the spotlight in this moment. As you noted, that note card included the name and photo of a reporter and also a possible question. Now it’s worth noting that her question was not identical to what was on that note card," Saenz said.

CNN: Republicans "seizing" on reporters asking Biden scripted questions




