Eric Swalwell Was Not Happy After GOP Rep Brought Up 'Yum Yum'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 27, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) became upset after Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) brought up his "checkered past" with Chinese spy Fang Fang after Swalwell badgered a GOP witness because she protested in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

Swalwell grilled Sheena Rodriguez, founder and president of Alliance for a Safe Texas, about her actions on January 6. Rodriguez did not participate in the riot and she did not storm the Capitol building, only being near it on that day. Rodriguez was testifying to Congress about the increase in minors being trafficked under the Biden administration due to the self-inflicted border crisis. 

When Swalwell's time was up, Nehls offered an apology to Rodriguez because she was there to talk about the border crisis, not about her actions on January 6.

"You're here for a hearing on the border. [Democrats] don't want to talk about the border. Mr. Swalwell is down there, obviously, everybody knows he's made some comments. He's got a checkered past...alleged affairs, relationships with Yum Yum. He had alleged relationships with Yum Yum," Nehls said.

"I'm sorry? A checkered past? No, no, no, you don't get to say that sh*t. No, no, no, you don't get to say that pal," Swalwell replied.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called for Nehls' words to be taken down from the record.

"[Republicans] want to sling slurs. And then back down when challenged," Swalwell tweeted after the moment.


