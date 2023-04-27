Eric Swalwell Was Not Happy After GOP Rep Brought Up 'Yum Yum'

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) became upset after Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) brought up his "checkered past" with Chinese spy Fang Fang after Swalwell badgered a GOP witness because she protested in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

Swalwell grilled Sheena Rodriguez, founder and president of Alliance for a Safe Texas, about her actions on January 6. Rodriguez did not participate in the riot and she did not storm the Capitol building, only being near it on that day. Rodriguez was testifying to Congress about the increase in minors being trafficked under the Biden administration due to the self-inflicted border crisis.

When Swalwell's time was up, Nehls offered an apology to Rodriguez because she was there to talk about the border crisis, not about her actions on January 6.

"You're here for a hearing on the border. [Democrats] don't want to talk about the border. Mr. Swalwell is down there, obviously, everybody knows he's made some comments. He's got a checkered past...alleged affairs, relationships with Yum Yum. He had alleged relationships with Yum Yum," Nehls said.

"I'm sorry? A checkered past? No, no, no, you don't get to say that sh*t. No, no, no, you don't get to say that pal," Swalwell replied.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called for Nehls' words to be taken down from the record.

After Swalwell went after a witness at the Judiciary Committee's hearing, about minors being exploited at the border, because she was near the Capitol on January 6th (she not did attack police or stormed the Capitol) Rep. Nehls brought up Swalwell's "checkered past" with Fang… pic.twitter.com/dCnPjDkjbB — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 26, 2023

"[Republicans] want to sling slurs. And then back down when challenged," Swalwell tweeted after the moment.

These guys don’t want to debate substance. They want to sling slurs. And then back down when challenged. pic.twitter.com/6HW2JvlDPl — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 26, 2023



