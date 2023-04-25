Democrats Praised the 2022 Spending Levels They Now Claim Would Mean Disaster
Tipsheet

Transgender Supporters Cause Mayhem Inside Montana's Statehouse

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  April 25, 2023 4:20 PM
Pro-transgender protesters in Montana forced the House to halt its proceedings after Republicans led an effort to censure Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), a transgender member, after accusing them of having blood on their hands for passing a bill that stops children from receiving life altering medical treatment in the name of transgenderism.

Zephyr's supporters in the viewing gallery shouted and chanted to show solidarity, forcing the House to suspend its proceedings until the agitators could be removed. Some of the protesters resisted being pushed out by the Montana Highway Patrol, with others banging on the doors to the gallery. 

At least five people were arrested. When the sheriff used the wrong pronoun to describe a suspect, the pro-transgender protesters got upset.

The disruption caused by left-wing activist in Montana is the latest in far-left people causing chaos inside statehouses, with pro-gun control protesters wreaking havoc inside Tennessee's statehouse in the aftermath of a shooting at the Covenant School, which was carried out by someone who identified as transgender.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

